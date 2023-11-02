Boys, boys, boys: is this necessary? A wedding procession drives insanely again.

When people are connected in marriage, it is an immediate reason to immediately start behaving insanely. A free pass if you will. Think of that crazy cousin of yours who is suddenly active on the dance floor. Or grandma who turns out to have a fairly conservative opinion and goes neatly over the edge. Or that crazy cousin who, after twelve young ones, decides to sing along at the top of his lungs.

In principle all quite innocent, until they start participating in traffic. And that’s exactly where things went wrong here. Because some people find it necessary to rent a big car for a wedding and then drive very fast.

Big car

Now we have to admit, driving a big car and going a little too fast: that has happened to us too. So we certainly shouldn’t be more Catholic than the Pope. In this case it involved a wedding procession of 7 cars that drove at high speed to The Hague, according to the Traffic Police in The Hague (and they should know!).

The cars were traveling at speeds of 190 km/h that were hard to fathom on the highway. Oh, wait: if we look at the image, we see an Audi RS-Q3 Sportback. In this car you still hold back when you drive 190 km/h. Give it a bit of gas and you slam it into the limiter.

However, because only 100 km/h is allowed on the A13 during the day, the police decided to intervene briefly. Not only because of the speed, but also because they drove with the hazard lights on and oh yes: they also overtook traffic on the right. Perhaps they wanted to turn the wedding procession into a funeral procession.

Only one driver’s license confiscated

The result? One driver had to immediately surrender his driver’s license. All other drivers have had their license plates checked. They will be told later what the consequences of this are. Since four cars went faster than 190 km/h, you would actually expect a driver’s license to be confiscated four times, but that is not the case here.

In addition, other fines were also handed out to the drivers who participated in the wedding procession. This is not the first time that this has happened. In the Randstad it is a tradition to rent expensive cars at a wedding and then race across the asphalt like a complete idiot. It is not known whether the bride and groom were present.

Via: Police The Hague via Twitter, which is now called X and is worth half as much.

