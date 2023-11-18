loading…

Saudi Arabia detains Umrah pilgrims wearing Palestinian kafiyehs and praying for the Gaza Strip. Photo/Illustration

RIYADH – Arab Saudi detained congregants who showed their solidarity for Gaza Strip and pray for Palestine in the holy places in Makkah and Madinah.

An actor and presenter from England who was performing the Hajj pilgrimage with his family in Mecca admitted that he was detained by the army for wearing a Palestinian kaffiyeh.

Islah Abdur-Rahman decided to go on the Umrah pilgrimage at the end of October, and has voiced concern over the crackdown on symbols or forms of solidarity for Palestine in Saudi Arabia.

“I was stopped by four soldiers for wearing a white keffiyeh on my head and Palestinian colored prayer beads on my wrist,” he told Middle East Eye.

“I was driven to an off-site location where they were holding people for possible crimes or violations. “As soon as I was detained, there were other soldiers who interrogated me and asked about my nationality, why I was here, where I was traveling from, how long I was here,” he said as quoted by Middle East Eye, Saturday (18/11/2023).

The soldiers then asked Abdur-Rahman to imitate the way he wore the keffiyeh, while they discussed it and took his visa.

“It was clear that the scarf was the problem,” he said. “They spoke in Arabic but they kept saying ‘Palestinian keffiyeh’ and looking at the scarf,” he said.

“Finally, when I was let go, a worker came up to me, took my scarf and said, ‘This is not good, Israel-Palestine is not good, so don’t wear it, it’s not OK,’” she said.

Abdur-Rahman was then told to sign a release form and provide his fingerprints, after handing over the keffiyeh.

The last place Abdur-Rahman expected to be was a detention center, which is supposed to be a place of religious spiritual pilgrimage. The experience was truly surprising.