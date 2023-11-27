Nothing tastes better than an extra fat German.

The BMW M3 and M4 are somewhat polarizing cars. But that really only applies to the exterior design. The interior of the sporty top models of the 3 and 4 Series is very nice. The technology is also delicious.

As with German culinary snacks, aesthetics are only a secondary issue. Coincidentally, the undersigned was at the opening of PSR Parts a while back, which does a lot of things with M3s and M4s.

Bumble profile

And although a heavily modified M4 is not beautiful in the traditional sense of the word, it is very cool. Think about the period with Lancer EVOs and Impreza STIs. Finally: in real life such a fat German looks much better than in the photos. And yes, that is also on the Bumble profiles of @nicolasr, @RubenPriest and the undersigned.

So it’s a matter of adding extras such as ketchup and mustard. That’s exactly what they did at Vorsteiner. They now have a body kit specifically for the BMW M4 and they have gone completely crazy. And the funny thing is: somehow it just works. The bright green paint, yellow headlights and gold rims are of course extremely over the top. And yet it works in a certain way.

Price of this Fat German

The nose is completely different, by the way. The grille is now considerably lower and wider. There is now also a huge carbon splitter underneath. That is probably not practical, but it does add some aesthetic balance to the rather large grille. It looks okay now.

There is also a Vorsteiner hood with beautiful carbon louvres. Completely thick, as are the thick side skirts. Strangely enough, the wheels on this fat German are not very extreme. The fact that it’s not bi-color helps a lot. In this case they are Vorsteiner V-FF 107 wheels. If you want the whole package, you will spend over 21 grand, but you can also order the parts separately.

Photo credits: Bratwurst sandwich via Broodje Zevenaar from Zevenaar.

This article We like a fat German like that! first appeared on Ruetir.