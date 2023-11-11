The mode Warzone de Call of Duty It arrived in the midst of battle royale fever. Fortnite had more than half the world totally crazy and Apex Legends had the rest. It was not unusual for Activision to announce its own game mode in one of the most successful franchises in the video game industry.

We all wondered what Warzone had to offer beyond the addictive gameplay of Call of Duty, since its competitors had quite powerful hallmarks: construction in Fortnite and mobility in Apex Legends. One of the most revolutionary characteristics that distinguished the new promise was the Gulag.

If you are not versed in Warzone, the Gulag is a prison where all players who die in a game go. There they face each other to determine who gets a second chance to return to the game (winners) and who goes to the lobby (defeated). It was later learned that it was possible that all the contenders could escape if they united. And a little later the possibility of being revived by your companions was added… for a small fee.

The setting has changed over time and since then the entire community has been clamoring for the return of the original. What’s special about it? Beyond its ideal structure, it turns out that it is inspired by one of the most epic missions of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.





MW2’s The Gulag mission puts us in the shoes of MacTavish, who assaults a prison in Russian territory to rescue Prisoner No. 627… who turned out to be Captain Price. The escape forces us to break down a wall to take a shortcut to the extraction point and this involves going through the showers. And it is precisely in this place where the Gulag of Warzone. Did you like the first version or do you prefer the new ones?

