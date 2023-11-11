We flew to Tokyo to see, understand and immerse ourselves in one of the shows where there is the greatest display of projections for the future, especially with regards to the four big Japanese manufacturers Honda, Kawasaki, Suzuki and Yamaha: it is no longer called the Tokyo Motor Show, because now behind the name Japan Mobility Show a world opens up not only dedicated to what we have available today in terms of new motorcycles, but also to future prospects.

In the Land of the Rising Sun, manufacturers show the best of their technologies and their sharpest proposals to try to understand which (or which) mobility solution will be the preferred one for each individual use.

We are therefore not just talking about internal combustion engines vs. electric engines, but also about understanding whether hydrogen will be a short of the game, whether we will go around with flying cars, which solution could undermine internal combustion engines in cross-country or cross-country competitions. , again, how to redefine the ergonomics of the motorbike or make it safer and make it resistant to loss of balance and grip. In short, the future: which advances in small steps, but of which in Tokyo – every year – we see at least the imprint.