Bittersweet is the word that can best describe the Great Battle of The Voice. A night in which the four coaches have faced some of the most complicated decisions of the program as they have been forced to say goodbye to half of their team. Of course, for this they have had the best possible help: that of advisors! Review with us the five best moments of the gala:

5. Noemi, Noelia and Olana complete and get a pass to the Assaults

Such a special gala could not start in any other way than with an epic performance: Noemi, Noelia and Olana took the reins of the night, leaving coaches and advisors completely speechless and demonstrating a presence on stage typical of great artists. Antonio Orozco, who did not want to say goodbye to any of them, has decided that the three of them have to be part of his team during the Assaults. Congratulations, girls!

4. Abraham Mateo, Cali & El Dandee, Nathy Peluso and Lola Índigo arrive at La Voz

The set has been revolutionized when the doors of La Voz have opened for the five advisors who will accompany Malú, Antonio Orozco, Pablo López and Luis Fonsi in this edition. Without a doubt, our coaches could not have better guardian angels in this race to obtain the best voice in our country.

3. This is how Malú and Abraham Mateo met

The La Voz rehearsals give rise to many anecdotes, and Abraham Mateo and Malú have recalled a very special one. And the advisor was only 10 years old when he met Malú and took his first photo with her. “She was an artist that I had always admired,” he confessed.

2. Dária, Judith, Andrea and Julia destroy the set

Without a doubt, this has been a night featuring great female battles that have set the bar sky high. Dária, Judith, Andrea and Julia have been left on the edge of the plenary session thanks to a spectacular performance in which the four talents have shown talent to the rhythm of You Don’t own Me, leaving Malú on the ropes facing a very tough decision.

1. The coaches join their voices in a magical version of The Journey

One of the great performances that we took away from this edition was given to us by our four coaches during the start of the Great Battle. Malú, Antonio Orozco, Luis Fonsi and Pablo López have generated an aura of light, art and complicity that we have rarely been able to enjoy with such intensity on the stage of La Voz.

This is what The Journey sounds like in this very special version of our four favorite people:

Remember that we still have a lot to see in the next La Voz programs. In the meantime, you can always review the five highlights of the Great Battle and tell us on social media which one is your favorite.