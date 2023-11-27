Huawei wearables are a true bastion for the manufacturer, after the fall of its smartphones after the veto that the United States imposed on them. They have survived the blow thanks to their own operating system, an excellent quality-price ratio and advanced monitoring functions that focus on both health and sports. However, behind these characteristics lies a magic formula that Huawei continues to develop in different parts of the world.

It all started in 2020 with the inauguration of its first laboratory, and the career continues to this day. Finland, specifically its capital, Helsinki, is the place where the first Huawei Health Lab in Europe has just opened its doors. We have visited it and we tell you everything that is going on in this futuristic gym.

Huawei bets on Europe in its third health laboratory

This recent addition to Huawei’s Health Labs roster is neither the first nor the second, it is the third health laboratory. Research and development centers where the Chinese firm has invested religiously to bet on improvements in health monitoring, without forgetting sports. The second in order of opening is the one located in Songshan Lake, China, although it is also the largest of all.





In European lands, as we have said before, the Huawei Health Lab in Helsinki debuts, where we have been for a few hours to see it in first person, discover its facilities, meet personalities of the Chinese giant and glimpse a strategy that goes one step further. Scientists, universities, software experts, and an entire community that is built from this mixture of laboratory and gymequipped to the hilt with the most precise tools.

1,000 square meters and equipment to cover more than 20 sports disciplines They are the ingredients of research in search of new technologies for sports. What sports do you monitor from there? What parameters are they able to collect? High performance is here, even with true Paralympic athletes.

Physiology, artificial intelligence and machine learning

The doors of the Huawei Health Lab in Helsinki opened to make way for five major test areas, which bring together the number of sports mentioned above, and in which more than 200 physiological and biomechanical indicators are recorded. These five areas range from a counter-current pool to a very peculiar ski simulator, including a multifunctional treadmill, an instrumented treadmill and an open gym area that we can see in the image below.





All this deployment of tools, utilities and installations it doesn’t move alone: The laboratory has a team of experts in various disciplines, and six PhDs who work to collect and record information in scientific fields such as physiology, AI, machine learning, and software testing and engineering. This is Huawei’s breeding ground to improve devices like the Huawei Watch GT4 – which we analyzed in Xataka – and which has borne interesting results, see the Huawei Watch D, capable of measuring blood pressure.

The walk through the gym shows the machines where athletes perform tests and cardiovascular exercises. However, Huawei’s efforts in sports monitoring are not only based on working with dumbbells, stationary bikes or treadmills, but as we have seen previously, They play various disciplines such as swimming or skiing. But before we were impressed with the artificial ski slope, we discovered how they squeeze those instrumented and multifunctional treadmills.





This treadmill is located in a room, which could look like any other treadmill despite its wide width. However, a demonstration of its operation was enough to verify the technology used by the Shenzhen-based manufacturer.

The treadmill is not just any treadmill: it is capable of changing its inclination, and works at a modifiable speed of up to 50 kilometers to test truly elite athletes.

Adjustable tilt, speed up to 50 kilometers per hour, and all the extra equipment in charge of meticulously tracking sports performance. What’s more, this treadmill is designed to test the running of athletes, regardless of whether it is on foot, by bicycle or even in a wheelchair.





The screens show a series of indicators that collect the information in detail, to then be transferred to software professionals who use techniques – already familiar to everyone – such as machine learning. The inclusion of several somewhat less known disciplines such as roller o cross skatingalso increase the possibilities of Huawei wearable devices, making sports monitoring more accessible for all sports fans.

Coordinated work to take advantage of it

No less surprising is seeing the countercurrent pool, which manages to simulate swimming in motion without any. In addition, it has been designed so that swimmers can practice different styles, even preventing them from having to stop or stop. From this pool of just five square meters and with a flow rate up to 350 cubic meters per hour, data is collected continuously, which is used for exhaustive performance analysis. On the other hand, a camera system with views from different angles supports all the equipment provided to athletes.





Here, the curious thing, beyond the research and data collection, are the dynamic water outlets through which a flow is created that imitates the natural flow of rivers. Thanks to the fact that the speed of this flow is adjustable, it offers swimmers different intensities, something that seems brought from the future.

A pool that simulates the flow of a river? It is possible in this gym from the future

In relation to this discipline, the analysis we have mentioned affects the observation of the athlete’s technique and physiological monitoring, and uses indirect calorimetry to calculate energy expenditure. Also entering into the equation is the measurement of respiratory gas kinetics, used to determine the appropriate intensity, and adjust training duration and frequency.





The tour of the laboratory extends to the artificial ski slope, considered by Huawei because it continues to be one of the most popular sports on the European continent, and even more meaningful being on Finnish soil. This simulation comprises an area of ​​400 x 600 centimeters, with an inclination of between 10 and 18 degrees, and contains various interactive training modules, focused on providing a controlled environment for skiers.





The advanced training system records parameters through its sensors such as the effort used in each muscle group – something that we could observe live with a screen – among others (speed, position, physiological data).

The artificial ski slope is one of the test platforms of this Huawei Health Lab. It has exhaustive monitoring that is capable of detecting the work of different muscle groups

As the company tells us, they focus on improving ski techniques and optimizing performance. From the point of view of R&D, they contribute their grain of sand to the algorithm developmentrefining them and with consistent conditions.





Finally, the instrumented treadmill fine-tunes precision on advanced parameters, such as impact on stride and balance, while fully tracking oxygen, heart rate, respiratory rate (using masks), and blood pressure. Huawei assures that certain measurements are compared in these laboratories, using both what was obtained with the instruments themselves, as well as what your wearables can measureusing the Huawei Watch GT4 as an example.

In short, this avant-garde gym has a main objective beyond research: provide better measurements for your wearables. It boasts of a career when it comes to the devices we wear, with a panel that shows the clear sports and health orientation that these have had practically since their birth. Numbers also count, and by the millions, 400 million users use the Huawei Health app.

On the other hand, it’s all about the software





All this that Huawei simmers, over a period of time and exhaustively, must be put into practice. Above all, give it commercial utility, because yes, we are still talking about a gigantic Chinese manufacturer that, despite the American veto, continues to wage war. How do Huawei wearables receive all the learning obtained in the laboratory? With artificial intelligence and machine learningbut let’s not think that a machine does it automatically.

Huawei collects the data in the laboratory. They then pass into the hands of software engineers who work to fine-tune the algorithms and finally arrive polished to users.

Behind the main stage, a number of software experts are involved, as mentioned above. Although AI collaborates, the algorithm must be adjusted and here the engineers who work to achieve greater precision come into play, because in this sense, we are not only talking about sports monitoring but also about our health.

In fact, it is the only wearable manufacturer that participates in the IHI (Innovative Health Initiative) program of the European Union, whose goal is research in the field that unites AI with cardiovascular diseases. In addition, it will be part of iCARE4CVD, a project that seeks to improve the management of chronic cardiovascular diseases, providing its own wearables.

Huawei has shown us how it works for improve accuracy of the information provided by the devices that many users use in our daily lives. Advancement and research in related areas allows them to continue evolving, and who knows if in the near future they could be our private doctor, and even our personal trainer. Of course, they will not lack information.

In Xataka | Best Huawei phones (2023): which one to buy and recommended models based on budget, tastes and quality-price