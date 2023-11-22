One of the current options on the city’s film billboard is the film We of faithdirected by Julio Román.

We, the Faith is a fun comedy of messes that follows the life and conflicts of a family of believers over 20 years and their interaction with people who do not believe or see life the way they do.. While they are in their quest to do the will of God.

The story contains a powerful message of redemption, unity and the unconditional love of God. The family fights to keep its principles rooted, they will learn through their mistakes to love people who do not believe or think like them.

By Julio Roman.

With Gian Franco Apostle, Mayte Iron, Violet Isfel, Juan Pablo Monterrubio, Light Edith Rojas, Andrew Zuñiga.

Mexico, 2023.

