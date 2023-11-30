After playing this platform game with a unique combat and listening to two of its “fathers”, we tell you our impressions about this title that is now available.

Many times we have the feeling that everything is invented and the only thing we have left is repeat what already exists. In the world of video games we can also find this idea, but luckily there are always people determined to break the rules. That’s why Worldless is so important, because it has been able to create a new turn-based combat system in which we never stop having actionso we can enjoy much more fluid fights, but without losing order.

In fact, this is one of the key points of this title. Thanks to the masterful talk we received yesterday David Sánchez and Yoel Rosseltwo of the three pillars of Noname Studio, we understood that Worldless is born from taking nothing for grantedof the feeling of rebellion against games that do not pose a challenge to users and of the conviction that video games are art, and, therefore, they can be beautiful.

Everything we can tell you falls short compared to the gaming experience that you yourselves can already live. Worldless is now available for all platforms (it may even arrive for Nintendo Switch 2, whose release date could have been leaked) and is presented as one of the great stars of indie gamesso we will try to live up to it when describing our sensations.

Worldless: a dreamlike space in which to get lost

It has always been said that you should not judge a book by its cover, but it is very difficult not to do so, especially when the cover letter is so good like in this title. Yoel Rossel was in charge of showing us the work he carried out and the meaning that each scenario had, and Working with so much love gives incredible results..

The result is, simply, charming. The minimalist aesthetic of 2D maps that we go through (with different themes based on shapes and colors), the design of the characters and the animations, which are a spectacle worth analyzing frame by frame, They fit perfectly with the narrative of this game.

We find ourselves in a world forming, nothing is written and we will discover everything by playing. The fact that there are so little narrative information It totally fits us with the proposal that is this title. It’s hard to describe, but the best way to put it is that We don’t have to understand a story, but feel it, and for that dialogues or texts are hardly necessary. You have to be brave to make a decision like that, but It’s a total success.

Puzzles and platforms as a method of advancement

You will realize everything we have told you, at the latest, in the first 25 seconds of the game, but there is much more to squeeze. Without becoming an open world, we will have a much greater freedom to the one that exists in most platform games. The same happens with the variety of “puzzles” that we are encountering, which are not as complex as in games like Professor Layton (a saga that awaits a new installment), but it is what we are looking for for something secondary.

From Noname Studio they have insisted that They did not want to repeat mechanics in the levels and that they have sought to avoid at all costs the feeling of always being on the same screen. With what we have been able to play, we have to say that yes we have perceived this that they explained to us.

As we progress we will meet brain games where we will have to understand what the solution is to reach the highest edge or how we can collect different objects that we find along the way. The objective for each of these puzzles is very clear: make our way to the end of the level and unlock improvements.

We don’t want to go into these improvements too much because the benefits we obtain will have an impact on the combat, but it is enough to make it clear that They are not the typical collectibles that you find on the map and that collecting them only serves to fill us with satisfaction, but there is a royal reward.

Possibly the most dynamic turn-based combat ever

Even though everything up to this point is, frankly, very good, we come to the turning point that represents a leap in quality infinity for the title. His combat is unique and that means two things. The first of them is the fun which always contributes to adapting to new mechanics and the satisfaction what it feels like when you get it.

On the other hand, it also means a lot to learn and internalizewhich means that the learning curve is very long, posing a challenge. In fact, perfectly explaining its combat to those who have not tried it is also complicated, but here we go.

The most basic thing is to understand how your offensive shifts work. These they have a timebut not a maximum number of attacks, so our character will carry out the actions we order in real time during the seconds that our attack lasts.

What it does really dynamic combats is that, when it is the opponent’s turn to attack, it is not our turn to rest and wait for him to finish, but instead we have to defend ourselves. This way, both phases of the fight are equally excitingand we assure you that neither of them is more boring than the other.

Regarding our attacks, there are three kinds of blowswhat’s wrong with it different qualities and are more useful for different enemies, depending on the weakness of each one. Furthermore, our abilities, which we can unlock in a typical attack tree Of these types of games, they have different scores in two fields. First, they can do more or less damageand second, they can fill the absorption tank more or less.

You may wonder what that is, and, first of all, we can tell you that it is another reason that prevents combat from being boring. Being more detailed, the absorption tanks are what indicate when we can absorb an enemy, because yes, they can’t just be defeated and that’s it. The main advantage of absorbing them, which requires more time and effort to simply put an end to them, it is get those points with which to unlock skills in the tree that we mentioned before.

The correct time to carry out this action is when the tank is full, that’s why it’s important to use a wide variety of attacks, not just the ones that do the most damage. In fact, using a wide range of combos is key for another reason, which is that the more we use a move in a fight the less damage it will doavoiding, as Yoel Rossel explained, that we can go through Worldless by just pressing the X button.

The defensive phase It also requires a lot of concentration from us. Depending on the type of attack our opponent is going to use (physical, magical or physical-magical) we will see a different flash on the screen. Our ability to react will be key so that we cover ourselves as we should and, If our timing is correct, we can even end the opponent’s turn early.

Although all this seems very complicated, understanding it only takes two fightsOf course, mastering it is another story. However, the beauty of Worldless is that, It presents us with incredible room for improvement that pushes us to compete against ourselves and even against repeat all the fights to overcome our skill in combat.

A game with soul that deserves a chance

When David Sánchez and Yoel Rossel told us that The project that gave birth to this title was born ten years ago We begin to understand why it is such a solid proposal. Noname Studio’s first title features a complexity that is only achieved when you go around and around a concept until perfected. After seeing how it was created, understanding the process it went through, listening to the relevant explanations and playing it, we can say that There is not a single detail that we would change..

What we are going to say seems very banal, but Worldless is the best version of Worldless that could exist. It does not compete against another game because it has completely unique elements, so the only thing that could defeat it is its own ghost, something that could be improved within the same title, but honestly we haven’t found it.

If you search a challenge, a different concept and a game that is enjoyable both in terms of gameplay and visuals, this is your game. Enjoy it.

