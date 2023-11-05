DC’s cosmic map revealed thanks to the Divine Continuum

Let’s delve into a journey where time and space play God, drawing lines between realities and possibilities. In the vast cosmos of DC Comics, fans delight in a panoply of worlds: some illuminated by hope, others darkened by what might have been. It is not just a Multiverse that awaits us, but a Continuous with the Divinean Omniverse and a dimension as twisted as it is intriguing: the Dark Multiverse.

The genesis of a concept

In the pages of Flashpoint Beyond, a Batman from another world discovered, in the Time Masters’ headquarters, a blackboard that outlined the structure of the Divine Continuum, a term that encompasses everything from the well-known Multiverse to the novel idea of ​​the Metaverse—a kind of mirror of our own reality, where the changes in DC fiction come to life.

Ah, the Multiverse, that concept so familiar to comic fans, each universe vibrating on its own frequency, each with its heroes and villains. From the early days of the Golden Age to the rebirth of the Modern Age, the pages of DC have seen multiple versions of these worlds born and die.

The dark side of possibilities

And if the Multiverse was the scene of what could be, the Dark Multiverse became the mirror of nightmares, each world a distortion, a “what if?” taken to its darkest extreme. It’s not far from the old What If…? comics. from Marvel, but with a more macabre tinge, each world an opportunity for the heroes to fail.

But what is the Omniverse if not a sea of ​​multiverses, an even greater set of possibilities? With the conclusion of the New 52, ​​the concept of the Multiverse changed once again, suggesting the return of that cosmic infinity prior to the Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Beyond the Multiverse, the Sphere of the Gods and the Vanishing Point coexist, where deities and guardians of time reside. Here, in domains like Apokolips and New Genesis, only one version exists in the entire Multiverse, an anchor point in the vastness of the cosmos.

The role of Wonder Woman

The Wonder Woman that we know has been a central figure not only in the most epic battles, but also as a beacon of light in the complicated structure of the DC Multiverse. Diana of Themyscira is no stranger to the complexity of intertwined realities, having fought on countless versions of Earth throughout the ages. Hypertension. Her ability to navigate and understand these multiple realities has positioned her as a key guardian, often being the voice of reason and empathy in a cosmos where such qualities are in short supply.

Compared to other titans like Batman o SupermanDiana stands out for her divine origin, which gives her a unique perspective on the existence of the DC Divine Continuum. Her connection to the gods and her role as an ambassador of peace between the worlds have prepared her to face the Omniverso DC, a task that would require not only strength but also ancient wisdom. With the emergency of DC Dark Multiversethe warrior princess must not only fight against physical threats, but also against the ideological chaos that represents the antithesis of everything she stands for.

The most elusive concept of all

Finally, Hypertime. A concept that is not a Multiverse itself, but allows the existence of a multitude of timelines, of stories that could have been. It is the canvas on which Elseworlds are painted, those “what if?” that do not need to vibrate differently, just be.

This structure is, without a doubt, complex. It ranges from the simplicity of multiple Earths to the complexity of an Omniverse that contains everything. For fans who have followed the comings and goings of DC heroes through their many revivals, these concepts are more than strokes on paper. They are the pages of a legacy that is written with each new story, a legacy that promises to continue expanding its borders, inviting us to imagine the unimaginable, to dream of the infinite. And in that dream, each fan finds their own version of the truth, their own Earth in the constellation of worlds that DC Comics offers us.