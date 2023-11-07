Moisés adds and continues in Pasapalabra: he already has 121 programs. In all this time, there is something in which absolutely nothing has changed: his reputation as a conversationalist with Roberto Leal. A new sample? When the presenter asked him about his feelings upon returning to the orange team, the contestant simply responded: “Well, let’s see.”

Given this ease of speech, Roberto has allowed himself to joke: “I’ll ask you a question and we can chat here…”. Even Moisés himself has taken it with humor: “We should make a compilation.” “It’s a constant give and take,” the presenter insisted, laughing with the guests.

His fame as a talker grows but the money he has accumulated grows even more: already 82,800 euros after the victory in the last program. He was just two letters away from winning the jackpot!

How will you react the day you complete El Rosco? For now, Moisés has conquered viewers with his expressiveness and naturalness.