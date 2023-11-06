In recent times, countless streaming platforms, Internet channels, FAST television and other forms of entertainment have emerged that have already made more than 2 million Spaniards Never use your Smart TV for DTT. Digital Terrestrial Television, as the champion of traditional television, is dying and does not seem to matter too much.

Not only can it disappear for technical reasons, but DTT is seen less and less according to audience data. In addition, from November 20 to December 15, 2023, the members of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) will meet in Dubai at the World Radiocommunication Conference 2023. A decision will be made there that could condemn Digital Terrestrial Television to extinction. DTT and Programs and Special Events (PMSE) will only be able to continue to function correctly and develop successfully if they maintain their frequency allocation in the UHF range of 470 to 694 MHz. Without access to this portion of the spectrum, DTT would disappear.

We see less and less DTT

Taking as reference the latest results from the Barlovento barometer, which serves as an analysis of the television viewer behavior corresponding to the month of October 2023, we observe interesting data regarding our way of consuming traditional television.

For example, the time of daily consumption per viewer (about those who turn on/watch television every day) is 292 minutes (one minute more than the month of October last year). However, each person (out of the population universe of 46.2 million) has spent an average of 2 hours and 56 minutes a day watching traditional television this month, which represents a reduction of 8 minutes (4% less ) with respect to the month of October 2022.

If you want other demographic and sociological data, we can tell you that the sociodemographic groups that more time they consume television (person/day) are women (189 minutes) and those over 64 years of age (333 minutes) and, by region, Asturias (203 minutes), Castilla La Mancha (199 minutes) and Galicia (190 minutes).

We use Smart TV for other things

The total time of use of the television (traditional DTT + other uses) is 3 hours and 43 minutes per person per day (which, over 24 hours a day, represents 15% of the total) and 5 hours and 37 minutes per viewer per day.

21% of the total use of the television is for “Other Uses” other than watching conventional television, that is: streaming platforms and video platforms, recorded content, video games, radio, etc.

The exclusive audience for “other uses”, that is, the number of people who use the television daily only for another activity other than watching DTT is 2,447,000 spectators. This shows that new forms of entertainment are causing many of us to have a Smart TV, although we practically do not even need an antenna since watching the main television will not be the usual use of it.

The age groups that spend the most time on these “other uses of television” are individuals aged 25 to 44 (65 minutes) and children aged 4 to 12 (53 minutes). Taking into account that the Over 64 years old are the most loyal to DTTit is not surprising that they are the ones who use TV the least for alternative uses with only 22 minutes per person per day.