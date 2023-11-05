Ahmet and Ömer did not have a good start. Mrs. Sevgi, who left Istanbul for a time to undergo medical treatment, left young Eren and his sisters a mansion. What no one expected is that Ahmet, the son of Ömer’s grandmother, would burst in.

Mr. Yilmaz does not understand anything of what is happening and, then, asks the Erens what they are doing there. Ömer replies that they live there thanks to Mrs. Sevgi’s good heart, but the man is useless with his justifications and without any kind of contemplation… He throws Ömer and his sisters out of the mansion! So the Erens, devastated, have to return to the chicken coop.

This is not the only tense situation that family members are experiencing. Ömer steals several watches from Mrs. Sevgi’s valuable collection and Ahmet soon realizes this. Therefore, Mr. Yilmaz goes to the Ataman to threaten Asiye’s brother… either send them back or he will call the police!

Furthermore, the obvious rivalry between Sarp and Ömer has also caused terrible clashes between Ahmet and young Eren. In fact, Mr. Yilmaz had planned to have Emel’s brother expelled from the Ataman. However, Mrs. Sevgi returned from Istanbul just in time to avoid the catastrophe and confessed the truth to her son… Ömer is her biological son!

Despite knowing this information, Ahmet refused to confess the truth to Ömer. “I don’t want that parasite to take advantage of me or know that I am his father,” Mr. Yilmaz snapped. And for several chapters, we viewers saw how people very close to young Eren learned the truth; while they hid it from him.

Akif, who never had a good relationship with Ahmet, decided to air all his enemy’s secrets and in front of everyone… he claimed that Mr. Yilmaz was Ömer’s father!

But even with those, Ahmet and Ömer managed to have a close relationship. In fact, young Eren repeatedly disowned his father. However, there were two essential moments that forever changed the relationship between father and son. On the one hand, the death of Mrs. Sevgi. And, on the other, Yasmin’s suicide attempt.

Sevgi, aware of the bad relationship his grandson and Ahmet had, told them both that they had to promise him one thing in case he did not come out of the operation alive: he would like the two to learn to love each other as father and son. “If you don’t promise me, I will die disappointed.”

Yasmin, for her part, after a strong argument with Sevval, in which her mother even wished her death… she decided to commit suicide! Before ending everything, she wanted to say goodbye to Ömer and it was precisely that call from her that saved her life. Ahmet, aware that his daughter has survived thanks to Ömer, cannot help but get excited and calls him “son” for the first time.

From there, the relationship began to improve exponentially. Mr. Yilmaz accompanied his daughter to the Eren chicken coop to thank her son and had a very special moment with him: they had dinner together with the rest of the family! Not only that, when the Ataman organized some games between fathers and sons: Ahmet and Ömer… were declared winners!

Now, they both really enjoy each other’s company, they have even discovered that they have many things in common, such as, for example, their love for music! In fact, both have starred in a scene full of complicity playing various instruments.

Mr. Yilmaz, due to the good relationship he now has with Ömer, has decided to recognize him as his legitimate son. What a moment!

