Between the endless strikes and the problems it is going through Marvel Studios, the factory’s release schedule has been disrupted more than they possibly ever imagined. This could have left you in a real mess and at the moment you don’t know when many (or some) of the titles you’re waiting for will roll out on the red carpet. Is the case? Well, we are going to remedy it by reviewing all the updated Marvel premiere dates. for the next few years.

A dance of almost unprecedented dates

We would say that we have never seen so much change in agenda within a franchise, but unfortunately a pandemic in 2020 precisely caused a radical change in the dates of numerous releases, including those of Marvel. Anyone would think that we are going through another similar one. The modifications that we have seen within the disney company They drive anyone crazy and we have titles that have gone from being scheduled for this end of 2023 to being rescheduled for neither more nor less than 2025.

Much of the blame lies with the strikes lived in Hollywood. Both the writers’ union and the actors’ union have caused the halt of numerous projects as well as the cancellation of others that have left many out of the game.

If we add to this the own crisis that the studios are experiencing – accused of overproduction -, we have the perfect breeding ground for its CEO and the rest of the responsible leadership to have spent several days reorganizing dates and premieres without stopping.

Marvel premieres in 2024 and 2025

So that you have everything as clear as possible regarding the releases that are coming in the coming years, we have made a new compilation of the titles that are yet to arrive and their confirmed (or approximate) dates. As you will see, in some cases the jumps are quite pronounced – such as the film Blade, which has gone from the end of 2023 to be scheduled for February 2025 and then for November of that year. You have to have a lot of patience.

Films

Deadpool 3 – September 2024 (it was for May and then it was moved to July).

Captain America: Brave New World – February 2025 (it was for September 2024).

The fantastic four – May 2025.

Thunderbolts – September 2025 (it was for December 2024, then it went to July).

Blade – November 2025 (its last date was February 2025).

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty – May 2026.

TV series

Echo – January 2024.

X-men 97 – First of 2024.

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries – Fall 2024.

Ironheart – 2024 (approximate date to be determined).

Daredevil: Born Again – 2024 (approximate date to be determined).

These are all the premieres that we have more or less confirmed at the moment. As you can see, some have margins that are too wide, especially in the TV serieswhere there is always more movement and last minute changes.

Since the dates have changed a lot in recent months, we do not trust that the scheduled for 2026 (i.e. The Kang Dynasty) are finally fulfilled as planned. Even so, this is what Marvel Studios has been confirming for the moment, so we will write it down on the agenda… with a pencil, just in case.