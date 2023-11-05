Metin has had to face numerous problems since we met him in Family Secrets. A man at the service of justice who fought to instill his values ​​in his children: this is how Ilgaz Kaya’s father was presented to us.

Metin has been a widower for many years and, with the help of his sister Makbule, has raised his children. Her wife died of cancer shortly after Defne was born, but he still has her in mind. He frequently visits her in the cemetery and he has even vented to her during her toughest moments.

Although he is a man faithful to his principles and his ideas, Metin has changed a lot since his father has returned to his life and since he has seen both the integrity of his children and himself in danger.

A complicated relationship with Çinar and Merdan

Metin has always been very hard on Çinar. The police inspector did not understand the rebellious and lazy behavior that his son displayed and that made him desperate. Furthermore, one of the points that aggravated the anger she felt towards him was that she reminded him of his father, with whom she had not spoken in years because of the damage he had done to her.

Everything changed when Çinar believed he had killed Zafer. Metin held out his hand and offered his help. Seeing his son’s bad feelings made him understand that the only thing the young man needed was to mature and he was even able to ignore his principles to prevent him from going to prison.

Although helping him made him feel bad at many times, Metin’s vision of his son changed and he tried to advise him to put him on the right path. Furthermore, seeing her father again and welcoming him into her home made him focus her frustration on him.

Merdan had not been an exemplary father and Metin had gotten used to living without him. It took many months for the police inspector to accept her father. Although he hasn’t changed much, he has realized that Merdan would do anything to protect his family.

His son Ilgaz’s disappointment in him

When Ilgaz discovered that his father had tampered with evidence to save Çinar from prison and not be blamed for Zafer’s murder, he was deeply disappointed in him. Metin was the reason he had become a prosecutor and he couldn’t understand how he had broken his principles. Plus that had caused a breakup with Ceylin!

It took a long time for Ilgaz to digest what had happened and end up forgiving his father. Metin had a very bad time at this time, in fact, he was on the verge of taking his own life. Luckily, father and son reunited, although the rapprochement was the result of tragedy: Ilgaz had mistakenly killed Burak and Metin supported him and helped him cope with his guilty conscience.

His reconciliation with the Erguvans

For a long time, the Kaya and Erguvan were at odds because Ceylin’s mother had crossed Metin’s family for their involvement in her husband’s murder. In fact, after the young lawyer had been kidnapped by the well killer… Gül claimed that the Kaya were not part of her family!

However, things changed after Serdar’s murder. Çinar, who still felt guilty about everything that had happened, tried to get rid of him as soon as he could. Things didn’t go as expected and… Parla ended up with his old friend!

Even though Parla perpetrated the act, most of the Kaya and Erguvan were involved in the crime. Metin did not betray them, on the contrary, he helped them hide what happened. And, from that moment, there was a great rapprochement between both families.

In fact, Metin helped Parla escape from the police station to avoid being in prison and became one of Ceylin’s main confidants.

mafia victim

When it seemed that everything was going well for him, life showed Metin that he could not let his guard down. The mafia wanted revenge on his son and they used him to do so. First, he was affected by a bomb explosion. And not only that, when he had recovered from this first scare, the mafia stabbed him. However, the strength and resilience that so characterize the Kaya patriarch helped him survive.

Now, he seems to be recovered again. What will the future hold for you? We hope to continue enjoying Metin for a long time! Don’t miss any episode of Family Secrets to see its evolution!

