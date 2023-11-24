«We no longer talk about the war in Ukraine because there is embarrassment and tiredness. If the attitude of the West does not change, this conflict will drag on for a long time.” Word of the general and essayist Fabio Mini, former NATO commander of the “Kfor” mission in Kosovo from 2002 to 2003.

Mini explains to TPI why, in his opinion, silence has fallen on the war in Ukraine, what the situation is at the front and what could happen in the coming months, without forgetting the other major ongoing conflict, the one between Israel and Hamas.

The war in Ukraine seems to have been forgotten. Is this decline in attention due to the outbreak of the conflict between Israel and Hamas or do you think it also indicates something else?

«I think there is a bit of embarrassment. It is not a question of the lack of means or tools to continue the war in Ukraine, it seems to me there is a sort of restraint on the part of the press but also and above all on a political level because the conflict is not going as planned. Beyond the impromptu demonstrations of continuous support for Ukraine, such as by Ursula von der Leyen (president of the EU Commission, ed.), we are now beginning to doubt the final outcome of the conflict.”

Can the prank call of which Giorgia Meloni was the victim, during which the prime minister herself admitted “tiredness” on the part of the West regarding the situation in Ukraine, open up new scenarios?

«Yes, it can open up new scenarios in the sense that sooner or later someone will have to realize that a solution is necessary. So far, what in military jargon is called “End State” has never been declared in realistic terms but only in terms of propaganda. There has been talk of Ukraine’s victory at all costs, but from a technical-military and strategic point of view it makes no sense. The End State has never yet been declared. And so the so-called tiredness comes from the fact that the responsibility for decisions must be taken by the political party and politics by nature gets tired quickly. Politics is in trouble, not just war.”

Can this silence on the war in Ukraine help diplomacy, which so far has not made great progress?

«There is certainly a moment of pause in propaganda underway, which could give rise to a diplomatic effort. However, I don’t see this at the moment. It is true that there may be some underground contacts, but the central issue of what to do with security in Europe, and not so much what to do with security in Ukraine or Russia, has been completely forgotten and removed from the agenda of any government. This is a form of nihilism.”

The Ukrainian counteroffensive has made no progress: what is the situation at the front?

«From a military point of view we are talking about a stalemate. The stalemate phase, technically, is when there are two sides competing and neither is able to prevail. But in my opinion this is not the current situation, there is no stalemate in Ukraine. At this moment the defense, especially the fortified defense that Russia has put in place, prevails over Ukraine’s push or counteroffensive. From a military point of view, defense is winning. The question is: does Russia really intend to still be there to defend, and therefore to neutralize Ukraine, or can it try something, not so much to gain ground, but above all to give that feeling that the victory that Ukraine wanted not only there hasn’t been but it’s just not possible. This could convince Western states to stop giving support to Ukraine and bring this situation to the negotiating table. I remain of the opinion that Russia’s intention is to have a buffer between NATO and itself, which is why in my opinion it is unnatural to believe in the expansion of the invasion to the West of the Dnieper.”

Is the conflict likely to drag on indefinitely?

«Even if the military situation were to crystallize or even clarify, if the Western attitude towards Russia does not change, it will be difficult for anything to be resolved. The fundamental interest would be Europe’s, not the Americans’. The US interest is not to favor Europe but to castrate it, to take away not only its economic but also its hegemonic and moral power.”

Poland has announced that it will no longer send weapons to Ukraine: could there soon be a cascade effect?

«Poland does something out of its own interest. Poland is not only an active player because it loves Ukrainians, there are still territorial disputes that are more alive than ever. There are national interests, as well as economic interests, as seen in the wheat issue. I don’t think there can be a cascade effect, also because today in the West, especially in Europe, there are many political parties who no longer want to have relations with Russia and who above all have economic and technological interests different from the previous model, which could justify an agreement or in any case a sort of gentlemen’s agreement between the two blocs. And speaking of interests, we must take into account a fundamental element: when the war ends the competition for reconstruction will begin, there will be billions at stake. Almost certainly at this moment those who feel tired feel it because the political-economic objective that the West had set itself, namely that of making big money on the heads of the Ukrainians for reconstruction, is still far away”.

Presidential elections will be held in Russia and the United States in 2024, as well as the European ones. Can these important elections change the outcome of the conflict?

«In this pre-election phase something can change. Waiting for something to change after the election could lead to an even bigger problem. If the Democrats win again in the USA, and do so with excellent results from an electoral point of view, reconfirming Biden for a second term, the policy towards Ukraine would not change. The US president has so declared himself and compromised in this story that he could hardly change course, with the war potentially going on indefinitely. I don’t think that Sullivan (US national security advisor, ed.) or Blinken (secretary of state, ed.) have fully realized what they want for security in Europe.”

Also in 2024 the presidential elections should take place in Ukraine, but Zelensky declared that it is not the time to organize elections.

«For Zelensky it is a fight for survival, not just political. What is moving inside Ukraine is something bigger than it appears. There is a new course of internal leadership that is against those who led to the war and who prevented Zelensky himself from carrying forward the pact made with the voters in 2019. When the Ukrainian president was elected by a very large majority, in fact, he proposed to end the war in Donbass, talk to the Russians and make Ukraine neutral. It was those who he called and who the Americans supported him, who made him change his mind, even with personal pressure. The same people who led to this disaster now do not want to stop continuing to wage war, but they also realize that they cannot win it. This will ensure that there will be upheavals within the Ukrainian leadership.”

Time, collecting the voices of some of its trusted collaborators, recently described Zelensky as a lonely man abandoned by everyone. Could the Ukrainian president be the victim of a rebellion against him?

«More than a rebellion, there could be a sidelining of the president. The most concrete prospect is that someone offers him a safe place where he can go and enjoy his billions. Zelensky could be removed by his own men, once they realize that, with him in command, there would be no implications for the war. But the probability of this happening, in my opinion, is rather low. What could concretely happen is that someone, at an international level, begins to think that Russia is a reality that cannot be canceled or demilitarized or weakened so easily.”

Could the outbreak of the war between Israel and Hamas in some way also influence the conflict in Ukraine?

«There are many similarities between the two ongoing conflicts, but they are contrasting. Who is playing the Nazi or neo-Nazi in Ukraine? The Ukrainians say they are the Russians, the Russians say they are the Ukrainians. And in Gaza? Who’s playing the neo-Nazi? Israel or Hamas? This parallel exists: if the Gaza conflict is resolved as it is being resolved, that is, with a continuous massacre and refusal to respect international rules, not only humanitarian but also war law, the model that emerges is a model of destabilization total. Russia and Ukraine could take advantage of this with the result that we would have to face not only two wars in the world, but two conflicts in the same theater, which is the European-Middle Eastern one. The United States has this theory according to which it can and must be ready to fight two conflicts at the same time in two different theaters, but the two theaters must be different, otherwise there is just no possibility of doing so. While the conflict between Ukraine and Russia can still be limited in the areas between the two countries with external abstention, the same cannot be foreseen for Gaza.”

How could the geopolitical scenario change with the war between Israel and Gaza?

«From a geopolitical point of view, the conflict between Israel and Hamas is jeopardizing the security of the Mediterranean, the Middle East and all of Europe, not just southern Europe. The situation in Gaza is worse than the situation in Ukraine and we in Europe do not consider this aspect. Just as before there was this united group in supporting Ukraine against Russia, now I don’t see this united group in defending the Palestinians from the invasion and collective punishment implemented by Israel in Gaza. We are supporting someone who is doing an operation, justified because there was a reason, but which should be proportionate. If this model prevails and Israel is allowed to do what it intends to do, I see only two immediate consequences: Hamas does not end but rather grows stronger outside of Gaza; and, if it ends up as Israel says, we would have a pattern in the Middle East that is highly destabilizing, which is why we should expect a much larger war than the one underway in Central Europe.”