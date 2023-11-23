The movies of Return to the future They made us dream about hoverboards and other very cool inventions… although reality rarely lives up to the fiction we imagine. This does not mean that humans do not have great victories: while some seek to establish colonies on the Moon and Mars, others are content with bringing DOOM to increasingly crazy platforms.

We have seen The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim on the refrigerator and DOOM on a calculator, and we believed that the joke was part of the past. But not! The content creator @alinalikescozy (on Twitter) has managed to run DOOM (1993) on the dwarf console called Thumby, which he later turned into an earring.









One Piece has fewer chapters since Timeskip, but it has been published for longer, and Eiichiro Oda has his reasons

and what the hell is it Thumby? This is a tiny device from TinyCircuits. It was funded in 2021 through Kickstarter and far exceeded the goals they established. It allows you to program and play using MicroPython, an implementation to optimize Python 3 for use on microprocessors. According to the official website, it is an ideal way to learn to program.

It’s official: we’ve broken another barrier when it comes to playing DOOM on midget or rare devices. Furthermore, turning the small console into an earring has been a real highlight on Alina Matson’s part. A pendant wouldn’t have been bad either! Its creators usually present it as a keychain.

