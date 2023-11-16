Measuring the intelligence of animals is not an easy task, but there are many researchers trying to answer this question. And the answers are often surprising. One of the most recent examples is the common cuttlefish, an animal capable of passing tests designed for human children.

Some intelligent invertebrates. Common cuttlefish (Sepia officinalis) are capable of passing the “marshmallow test”, a test designed for young children. The test measures the ability to wait for a reward, but can be used as a measure of the intelligence of these animals.

The “Marshmallow test”. In the original test, a child is offered a piece of candy and explained that if he does not eat it, more will be given to him in a while. Those capable of delaying gratification, of waiting for the biggest prize, are the ones who pass the test.

The researchers had to adapt this test for use on cuttlefish. The animals were shown two foods, one more appreciated than the other, behind doors marked with simple shapes (circles, squares…). The animals had been trained to know that these shapes indicated that the doors would open after a longer or shorter time.

When the cuttlefish ate the first prey, the researchers removed the second and more palatable prey. They didn’t have to do it on many occasions, because the cuttlefish were able to learn that patience led to better loot. And they waited. Details of the experiment were published in an article in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B.

Hunting habits. In the article, the researchers speculated on the reason for this ability. The hypothesis they proposed that the explanation could lie in the strategy that these animals follow to hunt.

Cuttlefish usually camouflage themselves and wait for their prey to approach before ambushing them. When attacking they lose their camouflage, which not only means that they can scare away other prey that are in the vicinity but also make themselves vulnerable to predators.

That would be why this ease of waiting for better prey is derived from an evolutionary strategy of these animals.

The smartest invertebrates. Cephalopods have the most complex and developed nervous systems among invertebrates. The study shows us the correlation between this brain development and the intelligence of these animals.

More and more aware. The intelligence of animals is a topic of study for many researchers, who not only analyze it through experiments like this one but also explore the evolutionary circumstances that led to the development of the cognitive abilities that we usually call intelligence.

A recent study, also published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B, pointed out five key moments in evolutionary history in the development of intelligences like humans. The fact that invertebrates differed from other evolutionary lines after the first of these points (they have a nervous system that gives them the ability to move in a coordinated manner), does not seem to prevent these animals from solving simple problems like those in this test. .

But the best examples of intelligence in the animal kingdom are usually found among mammals and birds. Birds like crows have shown their abilities not only in problem solving but also in mnemonics. Within the group of mammals we have primates, dolphins, pigs and many other examples of animals with this resolution capacity. And humans, of course.

