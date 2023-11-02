The Rossoneri in a restaurant in the city’s nightlife area, two days before the match against Udinese

All together, exactly two days before the match against Udinese. AC Milan are currently having dinner in a Milanese restaurant: coach, staff, team, in one of the classic areas of Milanese nightlife. The dinner, organized by captain Davide Calabria with coach Pioli, is obviously significant in a difficult moment, in which criticism from the fans is growing in intensity, especially towards the coach. Very clear message: two defeats and a draw in three key matches will not disturb the harmony. Milan will be on the pitch at San Siro on Saturday evening against Udinese, then they will host PSG in the key match of the Champions League group: with two points in the first three matches, there is no room for other mistakes. Before the break, he will then go to Lecce, not an easy trip. Inter are three points away, not far away.

as in the pre-scudetto

There is obviously no shortage of precedents, at Milan and in other teams. One, however, is perhaps more significant than the others. In December 2021, Pioli took the team and managers to dinner to celebrate the contract renewal. A small piece of the championship spirit was formed that evening. Lunches at Milanello are also famous, a typical summer ritual: a collective barbecue, part midsummer party, part team building, which has become a tradition. This is also how winning teams are built.