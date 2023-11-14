Süsen became very nervous when Ömer asked her why she had gotten so close to Sarp lately and she was about to confess the truth about Leyla and Kadir’s accidents. That didn’t happen because Sarp intervened in the conversation and made up that he and Süsen were dating so young Eren would stop asking questions.

Sarp has gone to look for Süsen at home to go to school and during the journey he proposes that they take a photo together so that the lie he has told can be believed by everyone. “We have to act like we’re really dating,” he suggests.

Süsen takes the photo with his mobile phone and publishes it on his social networks with a phrase that suggests that they are dating. “For new beginnings.” On the bus on the way to school, Afra sees her and is shocked. The Eren cousins ​​don’t know how to tell Ömer!

Aybike’s brother decides not to beat around the bush and shows it to his cousin, but Ömer confesses that he already knew they were dating. “Yesterday they took courage and told me about it,” he explains to them. Will Ömer and Süsen be able to resume their relationship one day?