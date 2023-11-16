In 1859, a solar storm known as the Carrington event caused sparks to fly on telegraph lines, disrupting service in Europe and the United States. The American astrophysicist Peter Becker warns that a similar event has become more likely with the Sun’s increasing activity, but this time it could leave us without an Internet connection.

Becker is a professor of Astrophysical, Planetary and Space Sciences at George Mason University in Virginia, as well as the principal investigator of a new early warning system for dangerous solar activity at the US Naval Research Laboratory. When we asked if a new Carrington event It is inevitable, there is no doubt about it.

More likely now than in recent decades

“A geomagnetic storm of the level of the Carrington event or even greater in magnitude is inevitable,” says Becker. The interesting question is when it will happen. “It can’t be predicted accurately in any way, like big earthquakes,” she says. “But we can say that the current growth of solar activity makes such an event more likely to occur in the next 10 to 20 years than in recent decades.”





The solar cycle lasts 11 years. In each of these cycles, the Sun alternates states of high and low activity. Astrophysicists monitor the number of sunspots to predict peaks in activity. According to the latest counts, the Sun is awakening and will reach a new maximum in 2024. Solar cycle 25, which we are in, is expected to be more intense than the 24th, but not more intense than the 23rd, according to the Sun Prediction Center. United States Space Weather.

Why worry then? According to Becker, because it is the first time in human history that there is an intersection of increased solar activity with our internet dependence. And more importantly, with the global economic dependence on the Internet.

“A Carrington-level event or higher would almost certainly create significant disruptions to both Internet service and the power grid,” Becker says. “If the event were very large and a large amount of equipment was damaged and needed replacement, the Internet outage could last weeks or possibly months.”

The Sun is made of plasma, a superhot gas of charged particles that generates magnetic fields. During its peaks of activity, the Sun expels enormous bubbles of this material, dispersing magnetic fields through space. Sometimes these rashes called coronal mass ejections They reach the Earth.

In Earth orbit, coronal mass ejections can affect astronauts and communications satellites. On the Earth’s surface we are almost always protected by the magnetosphere, but the most powerful solar storms can induce currents capable of damaging electrical appliances such as high voltage transformers.

The Internet apocalypse would mean that a large solar storm would damage the most vulnerable electronic equipment in the Internet infrastructure, “such as routers, transmitters and signal amplifiers, which could burn out from the surge,” explains Becker.

We only have to disconnect the equipment

The extent of the damage and the duration of Internet service interruptions would largely depend on the level of early warning that space meteorologists handle and the steps we take to prepare before the coronal mass ejection reaches Earth.

Underwater cables are especially vulnerable elements. These huge cables on the ocean floor connect the world to the grid, but they have repeaters especially sensitive to electrical currents that could induce a large geomagnetic storm, according to a study by the University of California.

What can we do to prepare? “We can take steps to protect satellite communications by placing satellites in ‘safe mode,'” Becker says. “And we can protect the power grid on Earth disconnecting the transformers“.

“Computers can also be disconnected from the Internet and their AC power. The biggest problem would be exposed infrastructure, such as power transmission lines, Internet cables, and associated electronic equipment. This equipment is more difficult to fully protect “.

The only warnings we know, for now, are the number of sunspots on the Sun and a flash of radiation that can be seen from our planet hours before the energetic jet of a coronal mass ejection. How much time does this flash of margin give us? “If a large event occurs on the Sun and heads toward Earth, we will have between 18 and 36 hours to prepare.”

A less catastrophist point of view

The Spanish Valentin Martínez Pillet He was a professor at the Institute of Astrophysics of the Canary Islands until he assumed, more than ten years ago, the direction of the National Sun Observatory (NSO) in Boulder, Colorado. Funded by the United States National Science Foundation, the organization is one of the leaders in observing the Sun with telescopes.





Martínez Pillet believes that we should clarify what we mean by an Internet apocalypse. “Satellite internet outages, internet outages due to lack of power supply in homes or on Amazon servers, data service outages on mobile phones… All of these They can occur separately or together“, he says. “Depending on how the geomagnetic storm occurred, it could impact technological services in different ways.”

Is there concern in the NSO about solar activity in recent months? “We are approaching the maximum activity of solar cycle 25. This cycle will be slightly more intense than the previous one (24) but not as intense as its predecessor (23). The Sun’s magnetic activity levels are normal. The possibility of a major geomagnetic storm is greater near the maximum of solar activity than at the minimum. We must continue monitoring the Sun, but there is no reason for alarmism“.

Is a new Carrington event likely? “Near the maximum is more likely than at the minimum, but these maximums occur every 11 years. The possibility of a Carrington-type event (or more intense) always exists, but given our inability to predict these phenomena more than 48 hours in advance , we have no reason to be reasonably concerned.”

“The important is continue investigating the Sun“says Martínez Pillet. “See how and when these explosions occur and create prediction capabilities for their effects on Earth. “Once those explosions occur, if they impact Earth there is little we can do beyond being prepared with redundant power and communication systems.”

SpaceX learned a valuable lesson last year after ignoring warnings from space forecasters and launching a batch of Starlink satellites in the middle of a geomagnetic storm. A coronal mass ejection increased the temperature and density of the atmosphere in the lower part of the orbit, preventing 40 of the 49 satellites from deploying. The opposite example of foresight is the Artemis missions to return to the Moon, which NASA planned taking into account solar activity in the coming years.

As for the economic consequences that a Carrington event would have on Earth… “In the United States alone it would cause economic losses of about 3 trillion dollars, close to three times the GDP of Spain,” explains Martínez Pillet. “It depends on the type of geomagnetic storm that occurred. Now, I have been using the Internet since 1993, and we have already passed the maximums of cycles 22, 23 and 24 without problems.”

Image | NSO

