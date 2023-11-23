There are no planets in our galaxy. Specifically, there is a lack of medium-sized planets, larger than Earth but smaller than Neptune. For some astronomers, the explanation for this phenomenon lies in the hypothesis of “shrinking planets”: planets that shrink until they become slightly larger than ours. But why and how they shrink was a mystery. Until now.

The nucleus. The answer to these questions could be inside the planets, in their core. More specifically in the radiation they emit. According to the new hypothesis proposed by a team of researchers, radiation from the planetary core would push and expel gases from the planet’s surface. This would effectively cause the volume of the planet to shrink and shrink.

The valley without planets. The problem that this hypothesis ultimately tries to solve is what has been known as the radius valley problem. In our galaxy there are numerous planets with a radius somewhat larger than the Earth (1.4 times larger), the so-called super-Earths. There are also planets with a radius noticeably larger than that of the Earth (2.5 times larger), the mini-Neptunes.

But between these two sizes there is a gap. One that has tried to be explained based on various hypotheses. One of them proposes that planets of that size are not always capable of maintaining their atmosphere and that it tends to disappear, leaving a gaseous planet of sub-Neptunian size converted into a smaller rocky planet. That is, a shrinking planet.

Core-driven mass loss. A planet can lose its atmosphere for different reasons, generally linked to the fact that a planet needs mass to be able to “retain” these molecules: the solar wind, the movements of the gas molecules themselves… The researchers responsible for the latest study however believe that the call comes from within.

Or, rather, that the energy that “expels” these molecules from the area of ​​gravitational influence of the planet comes from its core. This energy would emanate from the planetary core in the form of radiation “and this radiation pushes the atmosphere from below,” explains study co-author Jessie Christiansen in a press release.

Kepler to the rescue. The core-driven loss hypothesis is one of two possible explanations given for the atmosphere loss phenomenon. The second is that of photoevaporation, the hypothesis that postulates that it is the solar winds that drag the atmosphere with them.

The recent study uses data compiled by the Kepler space telescope to compile evidence in favor of one hypothesis or another. The telescope took as reference two groups of stars, the Hyades and the El Pesebre cluster.

The researchers took into account that, although photoevaporation is a rapid process, “nuclear” expulsion is not so fast. It is for this reason and for the relative youth of the stars analyzed that they concluded that the abundance of sub-Neptunes in these stellar groups was proof that the person responsible for the disappearance of the small sub-Neptunes must be in their own core.

A mystery yet to be solved. The evidence seems to support the hypothesis, but the mystery surrounding these exoplanets still exists. Perhaps we will have to wait until we have more powerful instruments to better study the planets that accompany us in the Milky Way.

In the meantime, perhaps the James Webb, the space telescope designed to observe the most distant universe, can give us a hand. In recent weeks this observatory gave us important information about the atmosphere of an exoplanet, WASP-107b.

Similar observations of some of the more than 5,000 planets discovered to date could help us validate this theory or even postulate other hypotheses that help explain why some planets decrease in size or the reason for this mysterious statistical gap in diameter. planetary.

