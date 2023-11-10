Three sad milestones. Early last week, the Israel Defense Forces intercepted an Iranian missile over the city of Eilat. Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the attack, meaning the missile traveled more than 1,000 miles to the Red Sea port city, where it was eventually intercepted by Israel’s Arrow 2 anti-missile system.

The event marks the longest-range firing for a suborbital ballistic missile launched from a ground battery, as well as the operational debut of the Arrow 2 defense system, which used its hypersonic interceptors to destroy an enemy ballistic missile for the first time. The most unusual thing about the event, however, is that it occurred outside the Earth’s atmosphere.

War crosses the border of space. The missile was destroyed above the Kármán line, considered the border of space 100 kilometers above sea level. Never before has an enemy missile been intercepted outside the Earth’s atmosphere, so Israel and the Houthi insurgent militia have just fought the first space battle.

According to Haaretz, the projectile fired from Yemen was a Qader, the improved version of the Iranian Shahab 3 missile that the Arrow system was designed to combat when its development began in 1991, after the Gulf War. The Israeli interceptor was an Arrow 2 Block-4 series. The fragments caused by the impact did not affect satellites or astronauts, who are at a higher altitude.

Without precedents. There have been many cases of intercepting missiles over the Kármán line, but all for testing purposes, launch astronomer Jonathan McDowell explained to Gizmodo. This is the first case of a missile successfully intercepting an adversary missile in space.

It seems incredible, given the tension that has existed in space since the Cold War, but even the anti-satellite weapons, with which the United States, Russia, China and India have demonstrated their ability to destroy satellites in orbit, have always been fired in a context of testing, including the most recent one by Russia, which forced the astronauts of the International Space Station to take shelter due to the risk of collision with the resulting fragments and led the United States to abandon anti-satellite tests due to the danger they entail.

No space treaties were violated. Although the Arrow system is considered a counterspace weapon for its ability to conduct high-altitude interceptions, its recent performance in space does not violate the Outer Space Treaty, which prohibits the use of weapons of mass destruction in Earth orbit.

The missiles did not reach orbit, and the agreement does not explicitly ban conventional weapons, nor does it address interception of missiles in space. “As far as I know, it doesn’t violate any treaties,” McDowell says. What’s more, the space treaty specifies that the parties will act “in accordance with international law, including the Charter of the United Nations,” which establishes the right to self-defense.

The first battle in space has occurred, and it has been legal under international law. A more optimistic way of taking this news is that it took place more than 100 km above the horror in the Middle East, so no additional lives have been claimed.

