Viruses are one of the strangest and most unpredictable things in nature. The perfect zombie: a molecular machinery finely tuned by evolution to replicate and replicate and replicate.

It is also a key element of the world we live in. Well, we have just seen one of his greatest enemies live.

What is a virus? Beyond the controversies about whether they are alive or not, viruses are infectious microorganisms formed by a segment of nucleic acid (DNA or RNA) and a protein coat. This is important because, if something characterizes these bugs, it is that they cannot replicate on their own. It must infect cells, hijack their molecular machinery, and use their components to make copies of itself.

They are important on a human scale because viruses often end up killing host cells and cause serious problems in the organism of which they are a part. Well, within the enormous variety of viruses that exist, there are some that scientists usually call ‘vampire viruses’.

And, without a doubt, it is striking because as soon as we review the definition of a virus we realize that it is already quite vampiric in itself.

What is special about them? Why is this striking? Because, anyway, vampire viruses don’t infect random cells, no. This type of virus ‘infects’ other viruses and uses them, as if they were cells, to replicate.

Not that it is a surprise in the strict sense. We already had references about this type of entities. However, a team of researchers from the University of Maryland and Washington University in St. Louis have just identified them for the first time in the wild.

“When I saw it, I thought: I can’t believe it.” Explained Tagide deCarvalho, the first author of the study. Until that moment, “no one has ever seen a bacteriophage – or any other virus – attached to another virus” like this live and direct. And the direct consequence is that the world of viruses has become much more complex.

Firstly, because a detailed analysis indicates that everything is much more complicated than it seems: it would seem that both viruses have been co-evolving together for at least 100 million years. Secondly, because after experimenting with them they realized that, in many cases, the host viruses end up damaged and unable to function.

What situation does this leave us in? This opens a new world when it comes to designing new genetic techniques or looking for ways to combat viruses. But it also puts a new threat on the table: although it may not seem like it, the natural order also rests on billions of viruses that do their job. A ‘vampire virus’ boom could change those balances and create a much bigger problem than we might think. We will have to be attentive. Who knows if in a couple of decades we will have to be ‘curing’ viruses to secure our world?

