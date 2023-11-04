One of the oldest known human representations has just been unearthed in southeastern Turkey. Archaeologists believe that the statue more than 10,000 years old It represents a deceased man holding his penis.

With a wingspan 2.3 metersthe human sculpture is the latest great discovery that has come to light in Karahan Tepe, one of the archaeological sites that are considered the zero point of history, according to a statement from the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The stone representation of a man touching his genitals was found in late September within a complex of nine excavations in the Anatolia region, which 11,000 years ago housed some of the world’s oldest farming communities.

The human sculpture is “one of the most impressive examples of prehistoric art,” the statement said. The ribs, spine and shoulders of the person depicted are particularly pronounced, from which it follows that she is dead. With a realistic facial expression, was found fixed to the groundperhaps to represent “an important ancestor associated with the building in which it was found.”





Although it was believed that the structures of Karahan Tepe y la vecina Göbekli Tepe Had they been erected as temples, they could also be houses, “in which case it makes a lot of sense that each one would have its own ancestral lineage,” archaeologist Ted Banning explained to Live Science.

“The fact that the figure is grasping his penis is also consistent with this interpretation, potentially symbolizing that this person was the progenitor of a social grouplike a lineage or a clan associated with the building,” Banning said.

Also the first painted sculpture





Image: German Institute of Archeology

During the excavations, the sculpture of a life size wild boar made of limestone. In this case in Göbekli Tepe, 35 kilometers from Karahan Tepe.

The statue dates from 8.700 al 8.200 a. C. Traces of red, white and black pigments can be seen on its surface, making it the oldest known painted sculpture, according to a statement from the German Archaeological Institute.

The 1.4 meter long wild boar was found on a bench with decorations including an H-shaped symbol, a crescent, two snakes and three human faces.

Archaeologists used to think that pre-agricultural hunter-gatherer communities were small and egalitarian, but finds that continue to be unearthed at Karahan Tepe and Göbekli Tepe for 30 years refute this idea.

Thousands of humans settled here more than ten millennia ago. Their way of life evolved from hunter-gatherers to farmers or semi-sedentary. Their buildings were so large and sophisticated that they could not have been simple groups as was thought, but rather communities organized in a way that allowed them to build great works of architecture.

Images | Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism

In Xataka | Consequences of going from a Paleolithic to a Neolithic society: being able to say fistro