Adaptations of video games to series and movies are increasingly common these days. After the enormous success of projects such as HBO’s The Last of Us, Super Mario Bros. The Movie or the recent Five Nights at Freddy’s, one of the adaptations that currently generates the most expectations in the public is Ghost of Tsushima.

Directed by Chad Stahelski, creator of John Wick, a saga that has become a contemporary classic of action cinema, the pre-production of the film seems to be going wonderfully. Now, after several months of silence, the American director has confirmed through Screen Rant that the script is ready and all that remains is to prepare the production of the film.

“We already have a script and we have everything ready. Development is always complicated, since it includes studios, strikes, availability and many other factors. You have to make these things exist. I think the two things that interest me the most right now “They are Highlander and Ghost of Tsushima. They are both incredible properties, but the story of Ghost is also one of my favorite properties of all time.”

Stahelski had already mentioned several months ago that he was looking forward to starting this adaptation. However, the actors strike It is being a real headache for the production companies and it does not seem that there will be an agreement soon, so we will have to wait until everything is resolved.

The adaptation of Ghost of Tsushima It does not have an estimated release date or start of production. It remains to be seen who will play Jin Sakai, so the only thing we know is that this film will tell the story of the exclusive PlayStation video game released in July 2020.

