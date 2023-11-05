The construction sector not only dreams of new materials. If there is an ambition comparable to the search for increasingly durable, strong and sustainable resources that allow us to tackle polluting emissions from concrete, it is to achieve efficient buildings. That is the objective of the Austrian Wienerberger, which has set out to achieve it in a peculiar way: “reinventing” the brick.

Their solution is called ISObric.

Rethinking the bricks. It sounds ambitious, but that is what the Austrian firm Wienerberg has proposed with ISObric, a 20 cm brick made with hydrophobic rock wool and a material as old as terracotta. “It is presented as an authentic revolution in the construction of structural walls,” he maintains.

In its technical sheet it states that there are two models, both 20 cm wide and 29.9 high and with a length of between 45 and 50: one has the interior cells filled with insulating rock wool and another includes a small interior hole. 150mm.









Materials, fundamental. The key to the bricks, launched under the Porotherm brand, are the materials with which they are manufactured: terracotta clay and rock wool insulation with which the interior cells of each of the pieces are filled. The company has decided to opt for the former due to its “thermal inertia qualities”, which, it claims, allows the blocks to absorb temperature fluctuations outside. The second, rock wool, improves insulation.

Goal: greater efficiency. At least for now, at ISObric we only handle the technical sheet, infographics and videos published by the company itself, but its promises are certainly interesting. Its creators speak of an “optimal thermal resistance” (R=2.00 m².K/W) and highlight its resistance to humidity and fire, but also other relevant advantages, such as that the brick weighs less than 18.5 kilos. and has been specifically designed to reduce the final carbon impact and also make it more manageable on construction sites.

Its design and the fact that it does not include volatile organic compounds leads Wienerberg to maintain that it improves indoor air quality and prevents mold. “Thanks to the hydrophobic properties of the mineral wool, the wall is completely protected from humidity. The migration of water vapor is regulated by the capillarity of the rock wool and the porosity of the terracotta,” he underlines.









Isolation and space. Two of the great qualities that its creators focus on. “Thanks to its thermal resistance, ISObric provides 30 to 45% of the wall insulation, guaranteeing long-lasting thermal performance without risk of settlement,” says the Austrian company. This allows the thickness of the interior lining to be reduced by up to 6 cm compared to the ordinary masonry, freeing up extra living space.” The coating also guarantees the absence of “parasitic air flows” between the exterior and interior of the home.

Another of the strengths that the company boasts is its “greater mechanical resistance”, creating internal and external walls that overlap and distribute the loads throughout the wall. In this way, Wienerberger points out, multi-story buildings can be built with blocks that offer a minimum use of one hundred years.

Ambitious goal, not unique. The objective that ISObric has set is ambitious, but it is by no means the first. Wienerberger itself has created a block wall system that bears the Porotherm brand and is based on the use of clay. The Austrians are not the only ones who have worked to find new ways to improve efficiency, sustainability or insulation in buildings. There are those who propose the use of cement-free concrete, using staple bricks, recycled plastic blocks or using new paints.

Images: Wienerberger

