For the first time, for two days in a row, the planet exceeds 2 ºC of global warming. On Friday, November 17, the anomaly was 2.07 and on Saturday, November 18, 2.06 ºC. It seems like a technical detail, but it is 2023 breaking all the climatic marks one after another. Scientists, meanwhile, don’t know what to think.

What exactly does this mean? As González Alemán said, we run the risk of confusing this rise with the famous Paris agreement to “limit the growth of temperatures to 1.5 ºC” above the pre-industrial average. Obviously, they are related things: but very distantly.

The Paris agreement references are not based on daily anomalies like the ones we are talking about today. That would be problematic because there are many reasons why the temperature can rise (in isolation) on specific days. For this reason, Paris uses 30-year averages and right now we are 1.25 ºC above the average.

It’s not the final horn, but. But it is a clear warning. Another one. After all, there is no shortage of observations. NASA satellites have been indicating for months that the planet is gaining more and more energy. The energy balance (the difference between the energy that enters the atmosphere and that which goes out into space) is unusually high and the blame is, essentially, on greenhouse gases.

The result is that, “almost certainly, 2023 will be the year with the highest global average temperature ever recorded.”





Beyond emissions. It must be taken into account that, as explained in Climate, global warming “occurs on different time scales.” In this case, to the trend of “long-term warming of the atmosphere and oceans (driven by greenhouse gases)” we must add the effects of The boy. An El Niño that has more and more possibilities of being “historically strong”, with all that that entails at a climatic, economic and social level.

What will happen after El Niño? The question is relevant: the models are clear that El Niño will be with us during 2024, but after that everything is unknown. Will temperatures return to the ‘fold’ of historical series or is the rise here to stay? Nobody knows very well. However, the projections clearly mark the trend.

To the point that just yesterday the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) published the report on the 2023 emissions gap and the data is bad for Paris. Very bad. Right now, the report’s writers point out that there is only a 14% chance that the world will not exceed that threshold.

The most likely thing, always according to UNEP, is that (if we continue with current trends) we will reach a temperature between 2.5 and 2.9 °C above pre-industrial levels. To give us an idea, if we want not to exceed one and a half degrees, we have to reduce emissions by 42% before 2030.

Can we do it? According to the UN Program it does not seem likely. What’s more, as we continue to “break unwanted records for greenhouse gas emissions,” we will have to get used to “global maximum temperatures and extreme weather events.”

In Xataka | El Niño is officially here: no one knows what its final impact will be, but we do have very few months to prepare

Image | Copernicus