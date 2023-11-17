“We have to understand how we can get out of the cradle.” The phrase is from Dr. Noam Izenberg, from the Applied Physics Laboratory at Johns Hopkins University, and to be precise and put things in context: no, he is not talking about babies jumping out of their bed to explore the room.

What Izenberg is referring to is how plan our exploration of the universe beyond the Earth and the Moon, for which a few decades ago we decided to begin the task.

The question seems a bit extemporaneous, especially if we take into account that NASA has set the goal of carrying a manned mission to Mars by the end of the 2030s or beginning of the 2040s and Elon Musk predicts that in a matter of ten years we will land on the red planet.

For Izenberg, however, things should not be exactly like this and the question is most pertinent. In fact, he suggests that perhaps become smarter Before aspiring to manned exploration of Mars, we should look at another of our neighbors in the Solar System: Venus.

Rethink the strategy

“Nasa’s current paradigm is to go from the Moon to Mars. We try to defend Venus as an additional target on that path,” says Izenberg. He’s not the only one who thinks this way.

What are your arguments? From the outset, the proximity. The distance varies depending on the orbits, but NASA estimates that it varies between 38.2 and 261 million kilometers. In the case of Mars, the US space agency speaks of between 54.6 and 401.4 million kilometers.

Those who defend including Venus in the space calendar claim, as The Guardian reports, that we could achieve a manned trip to Venus in less time: instead of the up to three years that it would take to complete a round trip to Mars, a mission to Venus would last about a year.





The experience would allow us to know the planet better, but it would also provide valuable first learning about manned missions and prolonged explorations. Another advantage of sneaking Venus into the planning is that what on the surface would seem like a detour to go to Venus would shorten the trip and would save fuel to the red planet thanks to the use of its gravity.

The objective of the Venusian mission, in any case, can be set both in an isolated mission and in one that has Mars as its final destination. “You would learn how to work in deep space, without committing to a full mission to Mars,” says Izenberg.

The expert’s reflections on the attractiveness of a mission to Venus have been reflected in the report “Meeting with the Goddess”, edited with NASA chief economist Alexander Macdonald.

The advantages of exploring Venus have also just been defended at the International Astronautical Congress (IAC). What is proposed is not that humans can set foot on Venus, a planet with pressure and temperature conditions that well deserve the label of infernal and clouds of sulfuric acid, but fly over its surface and, if necessary, deploy probes and rovers that would allow us to inspect the volcanoes and analyze their characteristics.

“Venus has a bad reputation because its surface is very difficult,” laments Izenberg.

In his report, however, he emphasizes the valuable information that could contribute: “There are many reasons to believe that Venus will be an endless wonderland, with fascinating and mysterious views and formations.” Greater knowledge of Venus could clarify why a planet apparently similar to Earth in size, mass and distance from the sun presents such difficult conditions for life, valuable information that may help us better understand exoplanets.

