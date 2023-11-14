The incentive to have children comes from a company. An anomalous and isolated case in Italy

The company’s initiative Sparco di Volpiano it truly goes against the trend and is destined to cause discussion. The group of Torinowhich produces technical clothing for Motorsport, has decided to strengthen the welfare and launched the plan Parental Policy. Sparco – we read in La Stampa – will give its employees who have children or adopt them in 2024 a bonus of three thousand euros. The company has a turnover of 140 million of euros and 1,700 employees, of which 800 in Italy. But its establishments are also located in Türkiye, Spain and the United States.



The brand manager Niccolò Bellanzini explains how this idea was born: “We are a very young company with an average age of employees under 40 years old and – says Bellanzini to La Stampa – the 60% are women. We have just filed our sustainability report and we intend to implement our ESG rating. “And you say you have taken inspiration” from large companies like Prysmian which carried out a similar operation in July guaranteeing 5 thousand euros to its employees that they will have a child.”

