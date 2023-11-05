Ahmet had made a decision: to legally accept Ömer as his son, something that Sarp does not intend to allow.

The young man sets a trap for young Yilmaz. Sarp asked his brother to take him on a motorcycle and along the way she tried to kill him by covering his eyes while he was driving. Ömer manages to avoid a tragedy, but the two young people begin to argue and a fatal accident occurs. Sarp hits his head and falls unconscious!

In the next chapter we will see how Sarp is taken to the hospital. Ömer will go with him and confess everything that has happened to the Yilmaz. Then Şevval will blame everything on Asiye’s brother and threaten him if anything happens to his son. Will Sarp recover?

On the other hand, Akif will do everything possible so that Suzan does not hear the audio in which Nebahat tells her that Akif… was unfaithful to her!

In addition, Doruk and Asiye will be transferred to the cell after being arrested for, according to the police, trafficking in stolen electronic items. Will they be able to prove that they are innocent?

Don’t miss the next episode of Brothers to find out!