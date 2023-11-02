Greta Gerwig reveals how the joke about the Snyder Cut could have been very different

In the vast universe of Barbieland, a cinematic wink was about to change the course of a joke that has now gone viral. The Barbie movie, that pastel-colored odyssey with Margot Robbie at the helm, weaves a narrative that transcends the limits of convention, almost alluding to Ridley Scott’s highly cult work, Blade Runner. But, in a twist of script, the final reference was to the Snyder Cut of Justice League.

A wink of humor in the world of plastic

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, the masterminds behind this unusual project, have created a script that lovingly mocks great cinematographic works. Among the endless Easter eggs, a joke stands out that put Zack Snyder’s most die-hard fans in check, but which was originally directed at a completely different director.

The co-writers revealed that, in a preliminary version, one of the star moments of the film included none other than Ridley Scott, who would have left his mark on Barbieland with a star appearance. Imagine the scene: Barbie, freshly stripped of her brainwashing, debating between versions of Blade Runner, reflecting on Deckard and his replicant status. This detail, a nod to movie buffs, shows the scriptwriters’ desire to pay tribute to the figures they venerate.

A Ken and Barbie for the new era

Inside this modern altarpiece, Margot Robbie y Ryan Gosling They are not simple toys in the hands of destiny, but spokespersons for a Barbielandia that rebels and rediscovers. Robbie, already established for her versatility in roles that defy stereotypes, gives Barbie an unsuspected depth, while Gosling, with her indisputable charisma, transforms Ken into a character that is more than a mere plastic companion. The two of them, along with a stellar cast, are in charge of carrying out this satirical journey across the big screen.

In a world where superhero movies dominate the box office, the Barbie movie promises to be a breath of fresh air. It is not only a showcase of cinephile references, but a mirror that reflects concerns and laughter of a society that looks to nostalgia to redefine its future. With this film, Gerwig and Baumbach aim to offer a narrative that, like the layers of a doll, reveals more and more with each viewing.

“Kendom” and the subversion of convention

The Snyder Cut joke in the film was not to belittle, but to show changes in perception. Just as Ken, played by Ryan Gosling, delights in uncovering and distorting the power structure in Barbieland, the reference to the Snyder Cut illustrates a change of mental state in the characters. Although Snyder’s fervent fan community took the joke with passion, Gerwig clarified in an interview that his intention was none other than to create a comic parallel with the protagonist’s changes.

The decision to replace the allusion to Blade Runner with that of the Snyder Cut of Justice League suggests a pulse more connected to today, a fresher reference that would resonate with modern audiences. And, ultimately, both the discarded joke and the one that made it to the screen, both seek to celebrate the films that have marked the history of cinema.

The Barbie movie is not only a journey of self-discovery and challenging gender roles. It is also a compendium of odes to the seventh art, a reflection of how even a plastic world can contain a playful and loving criticism of the great narratives that have shaped us. And although the Snyder Cut takes center stage in the jokes, there is no doubt that each cinephile reference has been chosen and molded with the purest of affection, a fiery tribute to the icons that continue to inspire us every day.