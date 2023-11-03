In recent years in Italy, as well as in many other Western countries, avocado consumption has increased significantly. Avocado is a much better known food than in the past thanks to the spread of ethnic dishes such as guacamole sauce and above all poke, a raw fish dish typical of Hawaii which almost always contains avocado as well as rice, edamame, mango, radishes, sesame seeds and soy sauce.

The opening of the so-called poker shops and the consequent greater demand for avocados have been supported by fruit and vegetable distributors who have opened new import channels: according to data from Tridge, a platform that analyzes the trend of global fruit and vegetable trade , in 2022 in Italy the value of avocado imports reached 106 million euros, over 300 percent more than in 2015. Italy reached ninth place in the world ranking of avocado imports behind the United States, Netherlands, France, Spain, Germany, Canada, United Kingdom, Japan, and ahead of China.

Avocados are tropical fruits native to Central America, where they have been known to be cultivated for approximately 2,500 years. They are particularly widespread in Mexico, which is still their main producer today. It is also widely cultivated in Colombia, Peru, Indonesia, the Dominican Republic, Kenya, Brazil, Haiti, Vietnam and Chile.

According to a study by FAO, the UN agency for agriculture and food, avocado is the tropical fruit that has recorded the greatest growth in production in recent decades. It has increased fivefold since the 1980s and it is estimated that in 2032 it will reach 12 million tonnes, triple compared to 2010.

Almost all avocados consumed in Italy are of the Hass variety, that is, the one with dark, wrinkled skin and buttery pulp, green tending towards white. This variety comes from a graft that didn’t work on a single plant grown in the mid-1920s on the small estate of the man from whom they take their name, a California postman, Rudolph Hass.

Like walnuts and olive oil, avocado is also a food rich in monounsaturated fats, considered “good” because they favor the replacement of LDL cholesterol present in the blood (which causes heart attacks and vascular blockages) with a type of cholesterol which does not however represent a source of danger for the body. However, avocado is very caloric: just one fruit contains 240 calories, more than a Mars bar. Eating them in large quantities with the illusion of protecting the heart and circulatory system can lead to weight gain, which is more counterproductive than the effects of fatty acids.

One of the largest avocado importers in Italy is Conor, a Bologna company linked to the cooperative system, which mainly supplies restaurants with 64 warehouses distributed in almost all regions.

Dario Guidi, commercial director of Conor, told Il Sole 24 Ore that 70 percent of the fruit and vegetables purchased by poker shops are made up of avocados and that the market only stabilized in 2023 after the notable growth that occurred in the previous two years. In the last five years, Conor alone has increased avocado imports tenfold, going from 48 thousand to 450 thousand kilos. For 2023 the company expects to exceed 500 thousand kilos sold.

The process of importing from abroad is long and expensive. The fruits are harvested unripe because they have to travel at least 30 days to cross the ocean. They are stored at low and constant temperatures, between 3 and 4 degrees. When they arrive in Italy they are taken to warehouses where they ripen before being distributed to fruit and vegetable markets, supermarkets and greengrocers. They are ready when the pulp is soft: this way those who buy them can eat them immediately or wait a few days.

Emissions caused by the transportation of avocados on large cargo ships are not the only environmental problem linked to the cultivation of this fruit. Especially in Mexico, the expansion of avocado plantations has been rapid and massive, and has caused the progressive deforestation of a significant part of tropical forests: in the last 10 years approximately 100 thousand hectares of Mexican forests have been cleared to grow avocados.

Furthermore, plants need a lot of water, a characteristic that has had consequences on the water supply of many areas of the country and has led to the diversion of rivers and canals. The profits obtained from the sale of avocados have also attracted the attention of organized crime, which has begun to extort money from the producers.

The high costs of imports, the increase in demand and the good profitability of avocado have convinced many Italian farmers to experiment with its cultivation. The first small plantations date back to the 1960s, but only in the last ten years has an internal market developed with new supply chains and brands. Giorgio Mannino, president of the ANGA of Catania, the young farmers’ association linked to Confagricoltura, is part of the sixth generation at the helm of Tenuta Mannino. In addition to producing wine and oil, in recent years the company has dedicated three hectares of land to avocado cultivation. One of these plantations is located in the Sciarelle district, 400 meters above sea level on the southern slope of Etna, in Sicily.

Mannino grows two varieties, Bacon and Hass. The trees of the Bacon variety, which are more robust, serve to protect the Hass trees, which are more fragile, from the wind: in this way the fruits do not fall to the ground and do not hit each other, avoiding bruises and scratches. Cultivation in rich and fertile volcanic soils gives the fruits a more intense flavor and a more buttery consistency than those imported from abroad. Furthermore, water consumption is very similar to that required for citrus fruit plants, but compared to oranges, clementines and mandarins, the profit is greater: oranges are sold wholesale at 35 cents per kilo, avocados at 3.5 euros per kilo.

Especially in Sicily, the extension of avocado plantations has also been favored by changing weather conditions. «Without entering the field of discussions on climate change, it is undeniable that it is 30 degrees here today and we are in November», says Mannino. «The tropicalization process is quite underway: it is much hotter in summer and the rains are more intense. Several farmers have understood this and have been far-sighted: after planting the trees it takes at least five years to have a consistent production of fruit.”

At the moment it is difficult for Italian production to compete with imports from abroad. To compete, more plantations and investments in communication would be needed. «We need to make people perceive the importance of the area of ​​origin of the fruit you are buying», continues Mannino. “The fruits are better, they travel much less than those bought abroad and they help local economies develop.”