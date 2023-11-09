These are not good times for the Ángel Cristo circus. The best trainer in the world is watching everything fall apart around him. As soon as he gets up, he hears an operator take two of his tigers away and he doesn’t hesitate to grab the gun and go after him.

Attracted by Ángel’s screams, the rest of the circus workers notice the argument, including Ángel’s parents who try to stop him without success: “I’m going to tell you once, either you put down my tigers or the next time you take your name”, points out the tamer.

Blasco comes running when he realizes what is happening and tries to stop his friend from doing something crazy. Ángel takes Blasco aside: “Is this your thing? Since when do you make decisions on my behalf, Blasco?” asks Ángel.

Blasco asks for forgiveness Ángel: “We had already talked about the tigers, we don’t even have money to feed them, not a single closed gig for next season, what do we do?”, Blasco asks ironically, trying to make him see Angel that selling is the best solution.

The trainer puts his hands on his head, he doesn’t want to leave his tigers, but he knows that Blasco is right: “The circus is going to hell, Ángel, we don’t have a penny, not even to pay the workers.” ”.

Blasco has sold the tigers for eight kilos, much less than they are worth, to the Mancuso circus. Ángel has no choice but to give in, angry, he leaves and begins to think about finding a solution to get his circus back… will he be able to do it?