Las Vegas is located in the middle of the desert, so it is always nice and warm. Or not, it also came as a surprise to Ross Brawn and the organization.

In exactly one week we will be introduced to the new GP of the 2023 F1 season. The much-discussed GP of Las Vegas, which, not entirely coincidentally, will be held in Las Vegas in the United States. The novelty of a race, especially one that seems to have been chosen with a bit of a commercial approach, can sometimes cause controversy. That’s what the Saudi Arabia GP wanted in 2021 and in 2023 everyone will swallow that job like a sweet cake. So give it two years, they say.

Temperature

If you went to Las Vegas to attend the GP, you would say that you don’t have to pack heavy in terms of clothing. After all, the city is located in the middle of the desert and a dry sand mass is not necessarily due to a Siberian climate. However, don’t expect that. Dry does not immediately mean warm. So bring a winter coat: it is treacherously cold in Las Vegas at this time.

“Not realized”

Did not you know? That’s okay, we think it’s remarkable too. We are not the only ones, by the way. Ross Brawn believes that F1 itself has never actually thought about it. As ex-team boss and owner of Brawn GP and subsequently a top executive within F1, Brawn assisted in the discussions to get Vegas on the calendar. Of course the race was discussed there from front to back, but the temperature was described as ‘summery’. So that will be quite disappointing in November. The expectations now are that the mercury will barely touch four degrees on the evening of the race.

Strategy

As mentioned, as spectators we would at least recommend a thick jersey, but for the teams and drivers this also presents a challenge that they may not have been prepared for. Cold weather also means cold asphalt, so your tire strategy must take longer warm-up periods into account. However, F1 was kind enough to pass this on to the tire suppliers in time, so that the tires are prepared for it. Now just be smart about it. According to an F1 circuit engineer, these are the conditions that Mercedes in particular will have difficulty with. The temperatures are around the level of the winter tests.

According to the same engineer, the challenge of sensing the temperature will be ‘interesting’ for the teams and drivers. It takes some getting used to, but we think those boys should like challenges. (via PlanetF1)

