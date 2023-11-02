You all already know what Suika Game is, a watermelon game that has been successful in Japan in the Nintendo Switch virtual store this year. It is now available worldwide on the eShop as Watermelon Game and also free for browser.

After knowing its incredible number of downloads, we now bring the first parody plagiarism of this title. We talk about Hokkaido Game, a parody of Suika Game now available on PC via Steam for 230 JPY (approximately $1.55). The game is heavily inspired by Suika Game, with a similar user interface.

Instead of dropping fruits, several Japanese prefectures are released with the ultimate goal of creating the Hokkaido. The game includes prefectures such as Chiba, Saga and Shiga. Although the game only has Japanese audio, it supports text in English, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese. Since its launch on October 31, 2023, it has received positive reviews with a 100% rating from 27 user reviews.

If you are interested, you can find it on Steam here.

