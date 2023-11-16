A beautiful story has been shared on Reddit that has moved the entire Pokémon forum community, as a user uploaded a photo to announce that he had completed the collection of his collectible card game, the one he had been putting together for years, to honor the death of your father.

The user in question is called RavenMandrake and in his publication he explained that “25 years ago, my father and I started this collection. Sadly, he died this morning after a tough battle with cancer. The last letter we needed arrived in the mail not long after he passed away. It’s complete Dad, we did it.”

Pokémon collectible card games are one of the most popular products that the pocket monster franchise has, even having their own competition. The cards, especially those released based on the first generation, are very valuable to collectors.

As expected, many users were moved by his story and sent him messages to congratulate him on the feat and offer their condolences for the loss of his father, to which RavenMandrake gave more details about his collection.

“We took many of these letters from packages that he brought home when he worked in New York City in the early 2000s (…) he brought stacks of envelopes of the Japanese versions of the letters that he bought from street vendors. He would say that 85% of this collection comes from those packages and in recent years we have been completing the missing ones.”

Furthermore, he revealed that in a very ironic and poetic way, the last card he was missing was “Energy Superquite”, which, as the name explains, makes you remove energy from one of your Pokémon.





.

Finally, he thanked all the support he received from the entire community. “Thank you all for lifting my spirit and helping me get through one of the most difficult days of my life.”

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Instagram / Discord