As you know, Amazon will start your Black Friday on November 17 but that does not prevent you from getting good early offers with which to warm up your engines. A good example of this is this promotion worthy of the best discounts of those days: For the purchase of an Echo Pop, you get another one as a gift. This is the company’s most economical smart speaker with Alexa (without giving up many features), so if you were thinking of buying more than one or even sharing expenses and getting it at half the price, your time is now. .

Echo Pop: modern, efficient and compact

After learning about the Echo Dot and how its design has evolved, many did not imagine that Amazon could still pull an ace out of its sleeve with another twist in its most compact speaker format. But this one came with him Echo Popan attractive team with hemisphere design that fits into any environment both in terms of style and proportions, allowing even the tightest budgets to enjoy Alexa.

The model thus boasts a powerful sound (although ideal for small rooms) that you can enjoy, for example, when it comes to listen to music or podcasts through your favorite streaming platform (Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify or Deezer, among others) or by connecting to your smartphone via Bluetooth to play whatever you want from your phone.

As we have said, Alexa is obviously your voice assistant, being capable of execute all commands and skills that we know are available. In addition, the Echo Pop can function as a means of management for your Smart Home, being able to use your voice or the Alexa app to control compatible devices such as light bulbs, locks or smart plugs. It doesn’t lack anything.

Get a free Echo Pop when you buy another

Are you interested in having this equipment at home? Well, you’re already taking a while to take advantage of the current offer right now on Amazon. And as we tell you, you can use it both to pay half with someone and to have more than one Echo at home, since with the purchase of a Pop, you get another one as a giftwithout paying anything extra!

Just go to the link below and make sure add two Echo Pops to the shopping cart. The units must be Anthracite in color. Once in the cart, follow the usual purchasing steps and before paying enter the code ECHOPOP so that a discount can be made for one of the speakers.

Best of all, the Echo Pop itself is on sale right now, with a 27% discountso you are going to take two to your home for a cost of 39.98 euros. Not a bad deal, don’t you think? Sold and shipped by Amazon itself (obviously), you can have them at home tomorrow if you buy them before the end of the day.

By the way, the promotion ends this November 16, in three days. Don’t think about it too much… or you’ll run out of them!