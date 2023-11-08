Humor continues to be the main protagonist this week in El Hormiguero because, after the visit of Josema Yuste, Los Morancos have returned to the set. The brothers Jorge and César Cadaval have chatted with Pablo Motos about their new show that they have called Bis a bis. It will arrive at the Teatro Coliseum in Barcelona on November 24 and, afterward, will tour the rest of Spain.

Pablo has commented that the premise of this show is the Mustard Law, by which they put everyone in jail. “The Mustard Law is that you can no longer say anything,” César explained. By way of complaint, he has assured: “You tell a joke, and it happens to you every day, and they give you shit,” he commented to the presenter.

“We comedians no longer know what to say,” he stated. That’s why all the comedians go to prison in their new show.

Los Morancos have revealed more details about their show: they even include King Charles of England and Camila. His live imitation has caused laughter on the set. The mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez Almeida, also appears, who has been compared to Pablo Motos himself. “You two are very similar,” Jorge said.

Another of the denunciatory themes that appears in his show is that of technologies and the problems that older people have with them, particularly in relation to banks. For this reason, they sing a version of Vicco’s Nochentera, which they have titled Soy ochentera.

“We are dehumanizing ourselves,” said Jorge Cadaval. For his part, César has criticized that “the older ladies, our mothers, our grandmothers go, and they can’t get money because there is no one already attending.” This complaint coincides with the campaign by Hablan en Plata: Second-class Citizens, from Antena 3, to fight against over-the-counter commissions for older people.