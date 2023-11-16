Scientists have made an exciting discovery that could explain how life began on earth. This new study shows how certain chemical reactions may have created the first pieces of life.

Life, as we know it, depends on something called RNA (ribonucleic acid). The RNA is a special molecule which is found in all living cells and can copy itself. They could also be the origin of life on our planet.

RNA is fundamental for gene expressionacting as the link between the genetic information stored in DNA and the proteins that carry out most functions in a cell.

But how did RNA appear on Earth billions of years ago? Scientists believe the answer could lie in a special type of chemical reaction. The key, collected by ScienceAlert, would be in the autocatalytic reactions: chemical processes where what is produced helps the same reaction continue to occur.

Imagine it as a snowball that grows as it rolls downhill. These reactions could have helped form the basic ingredients of RNA on ancient Earth.

The origin of life would be in the formosa reaction

An example of these reactions is the formose reaction. In this reaction, two simple substances, called glycolaldehyde and formaldehyde, join together to form larger molecules. It’s like two small pieces of a puzzle are put together to make one larger piece. But there is a problem: This reaction also produces many other things that are not useful.

The researchers found a solution by adding a substance called cyanamide to the mixture. With this, they managed to make the reaction produce more of the ingredients needed to form RNA.

Other theories about the origin of life

Pixabay

According to the primeval soup theory, life began in the oceans of the early Earth, which were a soup rich in organic compounds. Energy from sources such as lightning would have caused chemical reactions that eventually led to the formation of complex molecules and, eventually, life.

On the other hand, panspermia maintains that life did not begin on Earth, but was brought from outer space, possibly via meteorites or comets. Organic molecules or even microorganisms could have traveled through space and seeded life on Earth.

The world of RNAthe basic theory that this study follows, suggests that before the existence of life based on DNA and proteins—terrestrial or extraterrestrial—there was a period where RNA was the main molecule to store genetic information and catalyze chemical reactions. By itself.

In addition to helping understand how life began, this discovery has practical uses. For example, a product of this reaction is useful in the manufacture of medicines, lowering their cost or facilitating their manufacture.

This study is an important step to understand how life could have started on our planet. Although there is still much to discover, these findings bring us closer to solving one of the greatest mysteries in science.