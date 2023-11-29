“With many of our pre-existing structures, processes and high costs, we are no longer competitive like the Volkswagen brand.” The phrase was uttered by Thomas Schäfer, CEO of the Volkswagen Group, in one of the company’s internal channels, according to Reuters, who have had access to it.

The conversation revolves around the savings plan that the automobile conglomerate is preparing for the next three years, with which it aims to save a total of 10 billion euros in costs. An amount that inevitably passes through the company’s own workers.

The workers will pay for it

If Schäfer’s phrase was clear, that of Gunnar Kilian, member of the human resources board, was no less direct. According to the agency, in the same conversation, Kilian would have warned that “we have to be sufficiently brave and honest to throw away things that are being duplicated within the company or that are simply a burden that we do not need to obtain good results.

Although the manager himself pointed out that most of the savings will not be assumed by the workers, he has begun to talk about early or partial retirement plans. In the previous strategy, the company contemplated a progressive reduction in the number of jobs. The idea was that they would not replace workers who retired and, in 2029, end up with a workforce in line with the new times.

In Motorpasión they report that Schäfer would have addressed the Volkswagen unions in the following terms: achieving savings of 10,000 million euros and an operating margin of between 9% and 11% between now and 2030 “will not be enough without significant cutouts. And we also have to address the thorny issues, including personnel issues.”

These new times pointed directly to the production of electric cars. The industry has been warning for some time that they will require less labor to manufacture them. Ford has the future of Almussafes up in the air. Spanish unions warn that the figure of the “screw tightener” is close to disappearing. And NIO has just announced that it aims to reduce its workforce by 30%.

The news about Volkswagen’s financial problems does not stop happening. In the announcement of the restructuring plan, Schäfer assured that “the roof is on fire” and that it was a real danger not to save on production costs. These costs have skyrocketed with the electric car for the company and now they have a problem.

Beyond the fact that demand for electric cars may be cooling, the truth is that Tesla or Chinese manufacturers are doing a lot of damage to Volkswagen, both in Europe and China. Changing Volkswagen’s course is trying to change that of the Titanic, but the iceberg seems to be getting closer and the movement of the automobile conglomerate is too slow.

In recent years and months, Volkswagen has given up playing at volume, ensuring that the higher profitability of his cars was perfect for his business interests. The problem is that, in the transition to the electric car, it is not able to achieve that long-awaited profitability. Even threatening the idea of ​​abandoning the battle for the cheap electric car.

And when the small battles of the great electric car war are intensifying, Volkswagen has encountered a huge problem in the development of its platforms, an overly complex structure at a time where cost savings are key. A situation that has caused too many delays and has led the company to dispense with its previous CEO and look for a hand in China, where they have bought a platform to sell Audi models and invest in XPeng.

The intricate platform strategy has caused Cariad, the company dedicated exclusively to the development of software for them, to be in the spotlight for cost savings and there is already talk of reducing its workforce with up to 2,000 layoffs.

In Gunnar Kilian’s words it was not specified that the casualties are directly related to Cariad but it does not seem that they will end up staying there. It must be taken into account that some reports suggested that Volkswagen needs 30 hours to manufacture its ID.3 while Tesla only needs 10 hours to produce a Model 3. A time difference that is based on a more automated process and its Giga Press and that has a direct consequence on production costs. Tesla also wants to ensure that it can continue reducing these costs in the future and, therefore, increasing the margin to lower its prices.

In Xataka |

Photo | Volkswagen