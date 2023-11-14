The tension is maximum in El Rosco when two totally opposite gusts collide. Moisés maintains his very good feelings after starting the week with a new 23, while Óscar wants to get rid of the blue color that has been with him since last Tuesday. Furthermore, no one loses sight of the pot: they play to win 1,102,000 euros.

The start has been very even between both of them. However, Óscar stumbled again when he seemed to be getting going. He stopped him because of a very small detail that he realized as soon as he made the mistake.

When the two have tied at 12 successes, the Madrid native has once again gained momentum to close his first round with 20 letters in green and one in red as a result of that error. Moisés has completed that first round with 18 correct answers.

Óscar has managed to add one more success… and, later, he has chosen to speculate. In reality, both of them have done it, because they have subscribed to “Pasapalabra” out of caution and strategy. However, the man from Madrid has decided to take the step when he was convinced that his rival was going to surpass him: “We are going to say things, even if they are absurd.”

His bravery has not been rewarded, as he has added new failures, but he was right: Moisés had several tricks up his sleeve. In fact, he has surpassed him by reaching 22 hits. It was then that he left a funny anecdote when he realized an important lapse that Roberto Leal had.

The ending, once again, was full of suspense because he once again tried to conquer the boat. Moisés has been approaching the feat for several days and at any moment he can surprise. Don’t miss El Rosco’s heart-stopping ending in the video!