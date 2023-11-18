Having the release dates of all video games under control is a superpower within the reach of very few. And yes, updating them falls into said control. Meanwhile, we mortals do what we can and sometimes we get surprises… sometimes pleasant and sometimes unpleasant.

In this sense, I have been the bearer of a somewhat bitter surprise for my colleague Rubén. While a debate was taking place about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, he mentioned the word unfair and my response was: “The injustice is that we still have no release date for Warhammer 40000: Space Marine 2“.

It has been a major change of direction to the conversation, but I have certainly caught their attention. We have both realized that it is the end of November and that Warhammer 40000: Space Marine 2, dated 2023, has not yet shown signs of life. So doubt has invaded us: what other video games do they still maintain that they will come out in 2023 and we have no news?

Warhammer 40000: Space Marine 2

The reveal trailer for Warhammer 40000: Space Marine 2 It premiered on December 10, 2021. Since then, we have had several announcements in the form of trailers, gameplay of up to 9 minutes and the opportunity to try it to tell you how it feels. It was precisely Rubén who told you about his experience.





Its release window has always been 2023. The last big appearances were during Summer Game Fest 2023 and two months ago with extended gameplay. The only change with respect to its release window is that the final gameplay image, which shows its incredible collector’s edition, replaces “Coming 2023” with “This Winter.” And the same thing happens in the official Focus Entertainment store.

Winter officially begins on November 22, 2023 and ends on March 20, 2024. We can still hope to see Warhammer 40000: Space Marine 2 in 2023, as we were promised, but it would certainly be one of the most surprising big launches in recent years.

Decapolis

Another video game missing in action is Decapolice. The crime investigation adventure developed by Level 5 was announced at the Nintendo Direct held in February 2023. Its proposal is interesting, since it promises to let us investigate in detail both the crime scenes and the cases in general. All to gather evidence, locate and finally arrest the culprits.





Decapolis It turns us into a kind of Sherlock Holmes in an action-packed adventure with a very striking artistic style. Its launch window was in 2023, specifically at the end of the year. However, we still do not have a specific date. The Nintendo e-Shop continues to mark 2023.

XDefiant

Ubisoft has a problem with release dates that many of us have given up on following hundreds of releases. Skull and Bones was scheduled for 2023, but was delayed several times until a latest update that set the delay as indefinite. Another confusing case is XDefiant.





Its launch has been highly anticipated throughout the year. So much so that some leaks indicated November as the chosen month for it to reach our PCs and consoles. In early September, the company reported that XDefiant did not pass console certifications. It would have been launched in August if it had been approved then. The statement also mentions the end of September, although we now know that is not the case either.

When will it be released XDefiant? It’s a mystery. Ubisoft refuses to give a specific date (“to be determined,” it says), although it has not denied that it will be launched in 2023. There is still time, although it is unlikely because it would overlap with the imminent Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Other video games that should arrive in 2023

The chaos of release dates with delays and half-measures doesn’t just affect larger video games. Other smaller ones suffer from the same thing and have many of their fans in suspense because their release is still scheduled for this year: Exophobia, Demonschool, Duelists of Eden, The End of the Sun and Little Devil Inside are some examples. All of their listings on Steam indicate that they will arrive in 2023.

In short: we have passed the halfway point in November and there are many video games scheduled for 2023 that have not yet given signs of life as to when they will reach our PCs and consoles. Unless they give a surprise with a flash launch, especially in cases of Warhammer 40000: Space Marine 2 y DecapolisI am very afraid that we will have to wait until 2024. It is enough for this to be published for us to have news…

