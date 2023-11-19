Humane has it quite difficult with its AI Pin. It looks expensive, requires another expensive additional subscription, is a difficult give up of everything we love about smartphones, and has some additional externalities that make it even more difficult to purchase. Perhaps the journey of the product will solve the problems of this first version, but today believing a lot in them for anything other than selling the company to a large technology company that takes advantage of their developments is an act of faith.

That said, they are the penultimate ones to jump on the bandwagon of what we could call the post-screen era. Not post-smartphone, but directly post-screens: that of devices that want to communicate with us and integrate into our lives, transcending traditional screens (smartphone, tablet, computer, watch).

Voice, projection and augmented reality

Humane’s proposal is a square block that we attach to our clothes to interact with it by voice or through its laser projector, using the palm of our hand. It is difficult to think that we are going to be excited about leaving our smartphone at home to replace it with a device with which we cannot take photos or videos, which undermines the privacy of our communications and with which we cannot even consult a sad network timeline. social.





Image: Humane.

There’s more: in spring, Sightful, an Israeli startup, presented Spacetop, a computer without a screen as such: it only consists of a keyboard and trackpad… and augmented reality glasses. Their proposal is to have the equivalent of a 100-inch screen and multiple desktops superimposed on the real world.





Image: Sightful.

Of course, Apple’s Vision Pro follow a similar principle, although with a much more limited battery, a somewhat more bulky design, more capabilities around spatial positioning and an operating system, visionOS, more focused on iOS than on macOS: more than a computing computer, it is a computing tablet.

Sightful, unlike Humane, could have better future development, with a smaller form factor and a larger field of view. At least as a product more linked to mobility productivity than as an entertainment device. We have known for some time that in general we are willing to even work with not-so-stable devices if in exchange we gain more simultaneous windows. You get out of the drug, but not out of the multi-window.

Then there are those that seek to provide more intimate information than that of Humane, for more continuous and background use than that of Sightful or Vision Pro, and allowing feedback. They are the ones that focus on ever smarter headphones. Although sometimes intelligence comes from the cloud.

This is what has been happening with ChatGPT for a few weeks now, which through its mobile application allows you to chat with it by voice, bringing us a little closer to the concept that the movie ‘Her’ popularized in 2013 and that still seems distant… but much less than a year ago.

This concept comes from afar if instead of headphones we think of smart speakers, but until now their commercial and product development has not been what we could expect in 2015 and they have remained in residual uses.

The arrival of LLMs could give the twist that these types of devices need to get closer to the expectations we had about them, and even go further. For example, with the monitoring and coding of everything we say and hear to create a vital record. What Rewind proposes with Pendant.





Imagen: Rewind.

Avi Schiffman is launching a device similar to an AirTag, but with the thickness of two, to become an AI-based personal assistant to wear on our clothes, another promise about being able to escape the screens.

And there are also the Ray-Ban Meta, which do not project anything in front or on their lens, but they do allow you to be controlled by voice, listen through your headphones and take photos and videos (and not much more than that).

It seems complicated in any case that we begin to want to get away from the screens if it is not with a strong determination caused by the will to seek to eliminate an addiction. Screens are hooked, as any child who sticks to them like moths stick to a light knows, and as adults know who spend more time than they would like to admit scrolling on their smartphone.

But it also seems evident that There is beginning to be a certain trend to reduce screen consumption that seduced us so much in the 1910s to a level that was worrying for too many people.

Featured image | Xataka with Midjourney.

In Xataka | Google has a plan to revolutionize the way music is made using AI. That’s Lyria.