At Cinemascomics we analyze the 4K Ultra HD film of SCREAM 3 (2000), the new sequel to the 90s horror classic

At Cinemascomics we have analyzed the domestic edition in 4K Ultra HD de SCREAM 3 (2000), remastering of the saga that began 27 years ago, in this new sequel to the original 1996 film, Scream: Vigila Quien Llama. All the films up to Scream 4 were directed by Wes Craven, who died in 2015.

The film once again merges the slasher horror and black comedy genres, a common hallmark of the franchise, keeping the viewer expectant with the future of the protagonists in this new game to discover who the murderer is under the mask of Ghostface, all while fighting to survive; and which is now on sale in stores on DVD, Blu-Ray and for the first time in 4K Ultra HD; in addition to being available for digital rental and digital sale. The 2000 Paramount Pictures film, recently remastered in 4K Ultra HD with HDR-10 and Dolby Vision, is distributed in physical format by Divisa Home Video in our country.

Synopsis:

A reclusive Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) will come out of hiding and head to Hollywood when someone starts killing the cast members of the movie ‘Stab 3’ on the filming set itself, where Ghostface claims to have prepared a twisted “act.” final”.

Again directed by Wes Craven (A Nightmare on Elm Street), with a script written by Ehren Kruger (Top Gun: Maverick) based on the characters created by Kevin Williamson (I Know What You Did Last Summer), the film features in its main cast with Neve Campbell (The Skyscraper), Courteney Cox (Friends: The Reunion), David Arquette (Scream 5), Patrick Dempsey (Transformers: Dark of the Moon), Jenny McCarthy (Two and a Half Men), Jamie Kennedy (Tremors 6: A Day in Hell), Parker Posey (Superman Returns), Scott Foley (Scandal), Liev Schreiber (Asteroid City), Lance Henriksen (Mom and Dad), Emily Mortimer (Mary Poppins Returns), Patrick Warburton ( Beware of Strangers), Carrie Fisher (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), Heather Matarazzo (Scream 5), Jason Mewes (Clerks III) and Kevin Smith (Jay and Silent Bob: The Reboot), among others.

The film has a duration of approximately 116 minutes and is rated as not recommended for children under 18 years of age.

Scream 3 is shown in its 4K Ultra HD version with a multitude of extras as additional content and with a protective and removable cardboard box. The analysis is completely spoiler-free, in case you haven’t had the chance to see it yet and want to know what extras it contains.

Technical data:

Disk region: All Regions (A, B, C)Disco 1: 4K Ultra HDR Dolby Vision – 2,39:1 Letterbox – Color

Languages:

Spanish in 5.1 Stereo Dolby Digital Surround; English in 5.1 Surround DTS HD MA; German, French and Italian in 5.1 Dolby Digital Surround; Spanish (Latin) and Japanese in 2.0 Stereo Dolby Digital and Audio Commentaries in English in 2.0 Stereo.

Subtitles:

Spanish, English, English for the deaf, German, Korean, Danish, Spanish (Latin), Finnish, French, Italian, Japanese, Dutch, Norwegian and Swedish.

Additional content:

Audiocomentarios:

The film can be played with background commentary by director Wes Craven, producer Marianne Maddalena and editor Patrick Lussier.

Deleted scenes:

With optional comments from director Wes Craven, producer Marianne Maddalena and editor Patrick Lussier.

Alternative ending.

Outtakes:

Reel of outtakes with outtakes due to forgotten lines, stumbles, improvisations, songs, birthday greetings in the middle of filming, swearing, antics, babbling, props that fail, crew members who sneak into the shot and scares.

Music video:

Video clip with the song ‘What If’.

Movie trailer. International trailer. TV spots.

Behind the scenes: The setup:

We see behind-the-scenes footage of filming, starting with the sequence shot by Drew Barrymore and continuing with the most emblematic scenes of the first installment. They continue showing the filming of Scream 2 on the university campus and in the cinema, the lunch breaks and the group talks. Next, we see what the filming of Scream 3 was like, with its stunts, the cast’s jokes with the director, their interactions with the masked killer and his victims, as well as the filmmaker’s instructions to the cast.