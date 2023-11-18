The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to gradually expand its cast with the new wave of superheroes arriving in the studio’s next phase. Several months ago, it was confirmed that Steven Yeun, known for playing Glenn in The Walking Dead and voice Mark Grayson, had signed an agreement to give life to a very powerful character in the MCU.

It wasn’t until a few hours ago that we learned about Yeun’s specific role within the studio. During a conversation with David Finch, the creator of InvincibleRobert Kirkman revealed, whether by mistake or not, that the South Korean actor was trying on costumes to play Look-outa superhero who will debut in the UCM in 2025 with Thunderbolts.

“My good friend Steven Yeun is going to play Sentry in a movie. Yeah, he called me, he went to try on the suit. I hope it’s not… I don’t think this is a spoiler or something that will get anyone in trouble. I don’t know, maybe time. We’ll see. I don’t care. I don’t work for Marvel. What are they going to do to me? (…) He called me and said: ‘I just came back from a costume test for Vigía. I guess I only do superheroes that They are yellow and blue.

Although Yeun was quite cautious not to reveal too much about his role in previous interviews, it seems that the blame for this revelation falls on Kirkman, who, even upon mentioning it, was left thinking for a moment about what he had just said, perhaps because it was a secret that the actor had saved to maintain the surprise.

So far, what we know about this character in the MCU is that he will play a crucial role in the future of the franchise due to his immense power and close relationship with the Fantastic Four. Thunderbolts It was scheduled to be released in July of next year, but due to Marvel’s schedule adjustments, the spiritual sequel to Black Widow will be released on July 25, 2025.

