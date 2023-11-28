Avengers: Secret War It is called to be the Endgame of the new Multiverse Saga. There are still a few years left for this, but obviously the foundations of what we will see then are already being laid with the plots of several TV series as well as with movies that we have seen or will see soon. However, there is still much uncertainty about Who will be the new members of the group?, something that could begin to be speculated now thanks to the latest information we have. Be comfortable.

Avengers: Secret War, the culmination of Phase 6

Although technically the last film in the Infinity saga was Spider-Man: Far From Home, many of us feel that, sentimentally, Avengers: Endgame It was the culmination of his entire story. A perfect closure for years of plots that made up our favorite superheroes, and those that have cost us so much to say goodbye to now that a new stage in the MCU has begun.

The idea was that Phases 4, 5 and 6 would also be equally well received, encompassing what is known as the Multiverse Saga. Unlike its predecessor, this one is much denser since it also includes the TV series from Disney+, whose stories are intertwined with those of the cinema to give even more narrative load and cohesion to the entire Marvel universe.

This should have been synonymous with successHowever, things have not gone as well as the leadership of Marvel Studios believed: between scandals, series that do not work and films that do not reach minimums at the box office, the saga is deflating, which makes us fear about how will be the famous Avengers: Secret War, a closing that should be as epic as Endgame was and that for this must have great heroes May they be the new Iron Man, Captain America or Black Widow, among others. Where are we going to get them from?

Spider-Man 4, Deadpool 3, Shang-Chi 2 and Fantastic Four are key

According to the latest reports, the Spider-Man 4, Deadpool 3, Shang-Chi 2 and Fantastic Four movies will act as núcleo central for what we will later see in Secret War, which means that its superheroes will be key in the story and will make up the new gang that will save planet Earth from the current villain – who would no longer be Kang, according to rumors, but Dr. Doom.

It was said, for example, that Deadpool 3 could show how TVA is recruiting an army of superheroes to fight against Kang – although if he disappears from the map, we don’t know what will become of this story. Own Deadpool y Wolverine They will be on that team.

It is true that there are TV series that will also contribute narrative to the story (such as Secret Invasion), but let’s say that the cornerstone has already been decided.

As indicated in BGR, we must not forget other equally fundamental titles in this process such as The Marvels (including its post-credits scene), Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Loki – the latter is essential – which are key events for the Multiverse Saga. Even Peter Parker already explored the concept in No Way Home.

Now everything needs to connect better, their characters cross paths more often – seeing them all forced together in Secret War would be a mistake – and that hype that we experienced with the Infinite Saga really begins to feed. Will Marvel get it?