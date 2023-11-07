It was to be expected that there would be a lot of talk about new Pixel 8, especially on the photographic level, and despite the fact that everything was leaked in advance and that the phone was presented with all the details, we still did not know exactly what sensor is mounted inside. Well, it seems that the mystery has already been cleared up.

Samsung repeats super sensor

Recently Samsung has published on its semiconductor website the technical specifications of its new ISOCELL sensora captor of 50 megapixels capable of shooting at 24 images per second at full resolution and 90 images per second at 12.5 megapixels. In addition, its ability to record video reaches resolution 8K a 30fps and 4K at 120 fps, with maximum rates of 240 fps at other resolutions.

The new sensor is called ISOCELL GNKand with the idea of ​​improving low light performance, uses pixel binning technology to convert 4 pixels into a single 2.4 nanometer pixel, thus being more sensitive to light.

Another very interesting point is its focusing capacity, since, thanks to two photodiodes per pixel, its Dual Pixel Pro autofocus technology detects phase changes in all directions, allowing you to quickly focus on moving objects.

Las full features of ISOCELL GNK are the following:

50 effective megapixels (8,160 x 6,144 pixels) 1.2 nanometer pixel size 1/1.3-inch sensor size Up to 24 fps at 50 megapixels, 90 fps at 13.5 megapixels 8K recording at 30 fps, 4K at 120 fps, 1080p at 240 fps Electronic shutter Pro Dual Pixel Autofocus Technology (PDAF) Stepped HDR, Smart-ISO Pro RAW format output 10/12/14

Some very familiar features

And of course, seeing all those features, it is easy to think of the unknown camera of the Pixel 8, since the Google device has a camera without a known sensor that has exactly the same characteristics. Knowing that the Pixel 7 already had Samsung’s previous photographic sensor, the ISOCELL GN1, it is obvious that Google has been putting up with Samsung’s revelation, and that indeed the new Samsung sensor is the protagonist inside the Mountain View terminal.

At the moment there is no official confirmation from Google (the Pixel website still does not give this detail), but all the pieces fit perfectly, and knowing that in previous generations they had already worked with Samsung, there is no doubt that this new Pixel 8 repeats manufacturer.

