Xiaomi is on the verge of presenting the new Redmi K70 family in China. This will include three models: Xiaomi K70, K70E and K70 Pro. One of these three models, with practically all certainties, will be one of the winners: it will arrive in Spain as POCO F6 (or POCO F6 Pro), as tradition marks at Xiaomi .

The company has already revealed the specifications of the Redmi K70E, now confirming some of the key features of the Redmi K70 Prothe star member of the family.

A few days ago, Xiaomi revealed key points of the Redmi K70E. Among them, we found the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra, a newly introduced processor that, although it focuses on the mid-range, will have no problems competing with the best processors of the moment. Last year the Dimensity 8200 was capable of standing up to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+.





POCO K70 Pro

The model will arrive with a 5,500mAh battery, 90W fast charging and a 1.5K screen with a maximum brightness of 1,800 nits. High-end specifications for a new “premium mid-range” that aims for 2024.

The new news comes with reference to the Redmi K70 Pro, of which they have revealed its main secrets. It is confirmed that the processor it will mount will be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the latest generation of Qualcomm for the highest range.

We also know that it will arrive with a new cooling systemusing new materials to enhance the thermal dissipation that you will need when having such a powerful processor.

At the design level, there will also be important changes compared to what we have been seeing in the last generations of POCO. The camera module, which will house three lenses and a flash, is drawn on a rectangle raised with respect to the body of the terminal.

The front is the POCO classic, although the frames seem more used. A 6.67-inch OLED panel is expected with 2K resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. It will also have a 50 megapixel main camera with OIS, 2X telephoto and ultra wide angle. The frame will be metallic, saying goodbye to the plastic of previous generations (the stripes for the antennas give it away).

The presentation date of POCO’s K70 family is next Wednesday, November 29, although European models will have to wait a little longer.

Image | BIT

In Xataka | POCO F5 Pro, analysis: the crown jewel in the POCO family not only shines for its raw power