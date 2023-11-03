The second part of the DLC The hidden treasure of Area Zero already has a release date on Nintendo Switch, and it is good news, because we will not have to wait until 2024.

Good news for fans of Pokémon. You must have had a great time with the Pokémon Scarlet and Purple Village, which was the first open world in the Game Freak saga, and a turning point in the franchise.

There is a lot to do in 9th generation games. However, in order not to lose tradition, Game Freak has opted to follow in the footsteps of Pokémon Sword and Shield.

This is how it arrived two months ago the first part of the DLC The hidden treasure of Area Zero, titled The Turquoise Mask, with bittersweet sensations.

On the one hand, we loved visiting Noroteo, discovering the new Pokémon (with old acquaintances), and exploring the new map… but it also left us a little cold, not to mention its inconsistent performance.

Very soon, the second part of the DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, under the suggestive name of The indigo disk.

The indigo album already has a release date

After completing The Turquoise Mask, which feels like an appetizer before the main course, Nintendo, The Pokémon Company and Game Freak have already confirmed the release date of the second part of the DLC.

That is, we already know when it is launched The indigo disk, second part of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. Its launch window was set for ”winter”.

Fortunately, We will not have to wait until the first months of 2024. It has been confirmed that The Indigo Disc, the new DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, will arrive on the eShop next month.

Specifically, the next December 14th. Like the first part, it is included in the Pokémon Scarlet and Purple expansion pass, and those who have the complete physical edition will be able to access the content from that date.

This is how the description of the second DLC reads:

”In Part 2: The Indigo Disk, you will travel to Blueberry Academy, a sister school of your own academy, as an exchange student. Get ready to meet new Pokémon and people beyond the borders of the Paldea region!”

Yes, Nintendo has confirmed the only requirement to be able to start The Indigo Diskwhich may not be to the taste of all players.

It will be necessary to have completed the main plot of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. Otherwise, you will not be able to begin the adventure presented by The Indigo Disc.

After Arceus Legends and the ninth generation games, it is rumored that Nintendo Switch 2 (or Nintendo Super Play) will have a new Pokémon game in its first months.

Pokémon Scarlet and Purple receive the second part of the DLC The hidden treasure of Area Zero, The indigo disk, starting next December 14. Of course, both 9th generation games can only be enjoyed on Nintendo Switch.